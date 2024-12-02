Jaishankar Expresses Confidence In Trump 2.0 Govt, Says India, US Economies Linked Closely

New Delhi, India: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar expressed confidence about India's relationship with the United States in the Trump 2.0 administration. Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit on Monday, Jaishankar stressed on the deepening strategic and economic ties between the two countries.

"The advent of the second Trump administration is a major consideration in business efforts," Jaishankar noted. Reflecting on past experiences, he added, "Different countries have their own experiences from the first administration and would presumably draw from that to approach the second."

Jaishankar also touched on the growing strategic convergence between India and the U.S., stating, "This strategic convergence has only grown deeper with time, creating an environment for more collaborative possibilities."

"Our economies and societies are more closely linked than ever before," Jaishankar stressed, encouraging India to bring more to the table to enhance its global appeal.

'Crucial Challenge Today...': Jaishankar

Speaking about the challenge India faces today, Jaishankar said, “The greater our capabilities, the broader our capacities. The more innovative our talent, the wider our skills, the more attractive we are as a partner. As this conclave would recognize clearly, the crucial challenge today is to build our manufacturing to a scale and efficiency that makes us a credible partner abroad. On its part, the government has facilitated the process enormously by addressing long-standing challenges in respect of infrastructure and logistics."