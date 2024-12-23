Search icon
Published 12:03 IST, December 23rd 2024

Earthquake of Magnitude-3.7 Hits Gujarat's Kutch

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the district administration said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Earthquake of Magnitude-3.7 Hits Gujarat's Kutch | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Ahmedabad: A tremor of 3.7 magnitude jolted Gujarat 's Kutch district on Monday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the district administration said.

The tremor was recorded at 10.44 am with its epicentre 76 kilometres north-north east of Lakhpat, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

This is the second seismic activity of more than 3 magnitude this month in the district.

On December 7, a tremor of 3.2 magnitude was recorded in the district, according to the ISR.

Last month, Kutch recorded an earthquake of 4 magnitude on November 18.

Earlier, on November 15, Patan in north Gujarat was jolted by an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude, as per the ISR data.

Gujarat is a high earthquake-risk area.

It suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, according to data of the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The earthquake in Kutch on January 26, 2001 was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries, according to the GSDMA.

A large number of towns and villages in the district had suffered almost complete destruction in the earthquake, which killed nearly 13,800 persons and left 1.67 lakh others injured. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
 



 

Updated 12:05 IST, December 23rd 2024

Gujarat

