Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: ED Arrests Ex-Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma In Liquor ‘Scam’

Published 16:43 IST, January 15th 2025

BREAKING: ED Arrests Ex-Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma In Liquor ‘Scam’

ED Arrests Ex-Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma In Liquor ‘Scam’

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

ED Arrests Ex-Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma In Liquor ‘Scam’ 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:43 IST, January 15th 2025

Recommended

Sankranti Biz Boost Pushes Game Changer Past ₹100 Crore Mark In India
Entertainment News
PM Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple In Navi Mumbai | LIVE
India News
Echoes Of Chappell In Gambhir's Want To Clean-up 'Superstar' Culture
SportFit
Stop This Scam: Netizens React To Additional Coldplay Concert Tickets
Entertainment News
play-icon
02:00
Gautam Gambhir REFUSES Twice to Speak on Alleged Dressing Room Rifts
Videos
Now Central Govt Employees Can Travel Via Tejas and Vande Bharat Trains
India News
Madan Lal's Bombshell Comment On Gambhir-Rohit & Other Controversies
SportFit
play-icon
02:00
Gautam Gambhir Confronted, REFUSES to Answer Questions
Videos
play-icon
02:00
Indian Army's Robotic Dogs Steal The Show At Army Day Parade In Pune
Videos
The Celebration of Indian Festivals Like Diwali in Canadian Cities
Initiatives
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: