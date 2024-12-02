ED Issues Second Summon to Raj Kundra in Porn Content Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a second summon to Raj Kundra in connection with the ongoing investigation into the pornography case. Kundra has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on December 4.

The ED had on Sunday summoned the businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, for questioning.

They had stated Kundra has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case on December 2 or any other day of the week in case he is not able to appear on Monday.

Some others involved in the case, including a businessman from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, have also been summoned during the week, the sources added.

The central agency raided the premises of Kundra in Mumbai and those of other persons located in some cities of Uttar Pradesh on December 29.

Kundra said on Saturday that he was "fully complying" with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years.

Shetty's lawyer has told PTI that the action was not against the actor and that Kundra was "cooperating in the investigation for the truth to come out".

The money laundering case of May 2022 stems from at least two Mumbai Police FIRs and chargesheets filed against Kundra and others. The businessman and some others were arrested in the case and later granted bail.

This is the second money laundering case against Kundra. Early this year, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 98 crore of Kundra and Shetty in a cryptocurrency case. The couple, however, obtained relief from the Bombay High Court against this attachment order.

The businessman told a local court in 2021 that there was not even an iota of evidence with the prosecution (Mumbai Police) that would connect the app 'Hotshots', used in the alleged porn films racket, with an offence under the law.

According to the probe agency, the 'Hotshots' app was being used by accused persons for uploading and streaming obscene content.

Kundra had claimed there was no evidence of him being "actively" involved in the creation of alleged porn content.

He had claimed he was falsely implicated and was not even named in the FIR and was dragged by the respondent (police) in the case.

The businessman claimed in the plea that he is being made a "scapegoat" for reasons best known to investigators.

The police had filed FIRs on the basis of complaints received from two women, while another woman had submitted a complaint at the Lonavla police station, around 120 km from Mumbai.

During the investigation, it came to light that some small-time artistes were lured with the promise of giving them breaks in some web series or short stories, police had said.

These actors were called for auditions and were asked to act 'bold' scenes which later turned out to be semi-nude or nude scenes, which were against the wishes of the actors, officials had said.

During the police investigation, it also came to light that there are many 'porn-like apps' (applications) operating in cyberspace.

The police had told the court that its probe found that Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through the London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought the Hotshots app to upload "objectionable videos" on social media.

Kundra's phone contained WhatsApp chats regarding Kenrin and its financial transactions. These conversations also revealed that he had discussed selling 119 adult films to a person for USD 1.2 million, police had said.