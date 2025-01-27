Search icon
  • Breaking: ED Notice Issued to Siddaramaiah's Wife Parvathi and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh

Published 11:51 IST, January 27th 2025

Breaking: ED Notice Issued to Siddaramaiah's Wife Parvathi and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh notice to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. | Image: PTI

Bengaluru: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh notice to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, BM Parvathi, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh in connection with an alleged scam involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment.

What We Know So Far    

The ED has provisionally attached 142 immovable properties worth approximately ₹300 crore linked to the case. The investigation is based on allegations of illegal land allotments made by MUDA to influential individuals, including Parvathi, in exchange for land acquired by the authority.

Parvathi has been accused of receiving 14 sites in a prime locality in Mysuru as compensation for 3.16 acres of land acquired by MUDA. The ED claims that these allotments were made under dubious circumstances, involving forgery and misuse of office procedures.

Minister Byrathi Suresh is also under scrutiny for allegedly ferrying files related to plot allotments to Parvathi. The ED's actions have been described by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) as politically motivated, aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Chief Minister and the Congress government.

Siddaramaiah and his family have denied any wrongdoing, stating that the allegations are politically motivated and part of a larger conspiracy by the opposition.

Updated 11:51 IST, January 27th 2025

Congress
