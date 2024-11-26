Search icon
Published 09:41 IST, November 26th 2024

#BREAKING: Essar Group Co-Founder Shashikant Ruia Passes Away at 81

Ruia and Essar family's patriarch, Shashikant Ruia has passed away at the age of 81, family members informed on Tuesday

Reported by: Digital Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

Mumbai: Ruia and Essar family's patriarch, Shashikant Ruia has passed away at the age of 81, family members informed on Tuesday.

“Industrialist, Shashikant Ruia, Chairman, Essar Group, played a significant role in redefining India's corporate landscape. He laid the foundation of the Essar Group and made it a global conglomerate+”, said Ruia and Essar Family in a statement. 

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed condolences on Ruia's death and remembered him as a “colossal figure in the world of industry”.

“Shri Shashikant Ruia Ji was a colossal figure in the world of industry. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed the business landscape of India. He also set high benchmarks for innovation and growth. He was always full of ideas, always discussing how we can make our country better. Shashi Ji’s demise is deeply saddening. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” wrote PM Modi on social media platform X. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

