  • News /
  • India News /
  BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Under-Construction Sabarmati Bullet Train Station in Ahmedabad

Published 11:23 IST, February 8th 2025

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Under-Construction Sabarmati Bullet Train Station in Ahmedabad

Breaking News: A massive fire broke out at the under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire Breaks Out at Under-Construction Sabarmati Train Station in Gujarat | Image: Republic world breaking news

Breaking News: A massive fire broke out at the under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station in the early hours of Saturday in Gujarat 's Ahmedabad, according to the official. 

The official from the fire department said that there was no report of casualty in the blaze that erupted around 6.30 am, 

Thirteen fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze, which was brought under control.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the agency overseeing the project, stated that the fire occurred on the roof shuttering of a section of the site. Preliminary findings suggest that welding sparks from temporary shuttering work may have triggered the incident.

Welding sparks from the temporary shuttering work is prima facie believed to be the likely cause of the fire, it stated.

"No injuries or casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but prima facie, it appears that welding sparks from temporary shuttering work may have triggered it," it said.

NHSRCL officials were monitoring the situation at the site.

The station is part of the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:37 IST, February 8th 2025

Gujarat

