BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Under-Construction Sabarmati Bullet Train Station in Ahmedabad

Breaking News: A massive fire broke out at the under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station in the early hours of Saturday in Gujarat 's Ahmedabad, according to the official.

The official from the fire department said that there was no report of casualty in the blaze that erupted around 6.30 am,

Thirteen fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze, which was brought under control.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the agency overseeing the project, stated that the fire occurred on the roof shuttering of a section of the site. Preliminary findings suggest that welding sparks from temporary shuttering work may have triggered the incident.

NHSRCL officials were monitoring the situation at the site.

The station is part of the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.