BREAKING: Fires Break Out at Two Mahakumbh Camps in Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh Fire: A Fire broke out on Monday in an empty camp in Sector 8 of the Maha Kumbh Mela area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.
Maha Kumbh Fire: Two separate fire incidents were reported at the Mahakumbh camps on Monday, causing panic among devotees and organizers. The fires broke out at the camps of Shri Kapi Manas Mandal and the Consumer Protection Committee, officials said.
According to an official statement, the Fire Service Unit responded swiftly and prevented any major damage. "A fire broke out suddenly in two tents at the Shri Kapi Manas Mandal camp. Upon receiving the alert, the fire unit swiftly arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control," said Mahakumbh’s Nodal and Chief Fire Officer, Pramod Sharma.
While dousing the flames at Shri Kapi Manas Mandal, firefighters noticed smoke rising from Sector 8. Upon reaching the location, they found that the Consumer Protection Committee camp had also caught fire. The team acted quickly, using water from pumping vehicles to extinguish the flames completely, Sharma added.
The quick response ensured that no loss of life occurred. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fires.
Published 16:34 IST, February 17th 2025