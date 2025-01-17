Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: First Visuals Of Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Accessed By Republic After Police Arrests Him

Published 11:17 IST, January 17th 2025

BREAKING: First Visuals Of Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Accessed By Republic After Police Arrests Him

The first visuals of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s attacker has been accessed by Republic

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: First Visuals Of Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Accessed By Republic After Police Arrests Him | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The first visuals of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s attacker has been accessed by Republic. Saif Ali Khan was attacked at 2 AM on Thursday while attempting to protect his family from an intruder at their Bandra residence. 

The confrontation escalated into a violent scuffle during which the intruder stabbed Saif six times before fleeing the scene via a fire escape staircase. Later, the attacker was captured on camera at Bandra railway station.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:42 IST, January 17th 2025

