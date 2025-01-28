BREAKING: Five Dead, 40 Injured as Watchtower Collapses During 'Laddu Mahotsav' in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat: Five people lost their lives, and more than 40 others were reportedly injured after a watchtower collapsed during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Tuesday, according to police.

According to District Magistrate Asmita Lal, the injured were taken to a hospital where 20 of them were discharged after first aid and the remaining are undergoing treatment.

"A wooden structure collapsed at the event in which around 40 persons were injured and five were killed," Lal said, adding that the annual event has been held here for the last 30 years.

The incident occurred at an event organised by the Jain community, where a large gathering had assembled to celebrate the festival. Authorities and emergency teams rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations and provide medical assistance to the injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

CM Yogi also gave instructions for the proper treatment of the injured. Along with this, he also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.