Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Former NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Elected Unopposed In Rajya Sabha From Haryana

Published 17:03 IST, December 13th 2024

BREAKING: Former NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Elected Unopposed In Rajya Sabha From Haryana

Former NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has been elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana as the opposition did not field a candidate.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former NCW Chairperson and BJP leader Rekha Sharma elected unopposed in Rajya Sabha | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Former National Commission for Women chairperson and BJP leader Rekha Sharma was declared elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana after the deadline for withdrawing nominations closed at 3 pm on Friday.

Sharma submitted her nomination for the Haryana Rajya Sabha bypoll on Tuesday, and was the only candidate in the race.

The BJP had announced her candidacy for the bypolls on December 20 earlier on Monday.

Opposition Did Not Field Candidate Against Rekha Sharma

After being declared elected unopposed, Sharma received her certificate from the Returning Officer, accompanied by Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

The opposition did not field a candidate for the by-polls.

"I will become the voice of the people of Haryana and will raise their concerns in the Rajya Sabha," said former NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma after getting elected unanimously as Rajya Sabha member. 

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP holds a majority with 48 members, while the Congress has 37 seats, the INLD has two, and three are Independents, who also support the Nayab Singh Saini government.

The Rajya Sabha seat became vacant when BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar resigned following his election as an MLA in the October state assembly polls. Panwar is currently serving as Haryana's Development and Panchayat Minister.

With Sharma's unopposed election, the number of BJP members in the Rajya Sabha from Haryana rises to four, joining Subhash Barala, Ram Chander Jangra, and Kiran Choudhry. Kartikeya Sharma remains an Independent member.

 

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:50 IST, December 13th 2024

BJP Haryana Congress

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.