Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:38 IST, December 3rd 2024

Four Workers Dead in Storage Tank Explosion in Gujarat's Bharuch

At least four workers were killed after a storage tank exploded at an industrial unit in the Ankleshwar GIDC area of Bharuch district in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
4 Workers Dead in Blast at Gujarat Industrial Unit | Image: X

Bharuch: At least four workers were killed after a storage tank exploded at an industrial unit in Ankleshwar GIDC area of Bharuch district in Gujarat on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Storage Tank Explosion In Gujarat's Bharuch

The blast occurred when labourers were working atop a storage tank inside the premises of Detox India Pvt Ltd, which is into industrial waste treatment, said Bharuch Superintendent of Police, Mayur Chavda.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a bursting steam pressure pipe in the ME plant.

Police personnel rushed to the spot for further investigation, said Chavda. 

Developing story, more to follow…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:41 IST, December 3rd 2024

Gujarat

Recommended

India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News
Suicidal Empathy: Musk Slams Germany for Not Extraditing Market Attacker
World News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.