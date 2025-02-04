BREAKING: Gujarat BJP MLA Karshanbhai Solanki Passes Away at 68

Ahmedabad: Gujarat BJP MLA Karshanbhai Solanki died here in the early hours of Tuesday after battling cancer, family sources said.

He was 68.

Solanki, who represented Kadi assembly constituency in Mehsana district, breathed his last at a hospital in Ahmedabad where he was undergoing treatment for cancer, a family member said.

The last rites will be performed at his native village Nagarasan in Kadi taluka later in the day.

Solanki won from the Kadi assembly seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, in 2017 and 2022.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the legislator's demise.

"Condolences on the demise of Karshanbhai Solanki, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA of Kadi Legislative Assembly. He will always be remembered for his simple and gentle nature. May God rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family and supporters to bear this pain" Patel said in a message on X.

Gujarat BJP leaders, including state party chief CR Paatil, also condoled Solanki's death.