Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked at Golden Temple, Gunshots Fired in Foiled Assassination Bid

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Wednesday morning outside the Golden Temple. The accused, Narain Singh, pulled out a gun and was about to fire when alert bystanders intervened and overpowered. A bullet was fired during the scuffle, missing its target and striking a nearby wall.

Gun Fired, Bullet Strikes Wall

Badal, who was seated in a wheelchair performing ‘sewa’ (service) as part of religious penance prescribed by the Akal Takht Sahib, was unharmed. The bullet missed its target and struck a wall nearby, causing panic among devotees.

The swift response of those present outside the holy shrine ensured that the attacker could not carry out his plan. Security personnel and local devotees apprehended Narain Singh, a former militant linked to Dal Khalsa, before handing him over to the police.

ADCP Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here...Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover)...Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well...Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru..." "No," he says when asked if anyone was hurt by the bullet.

Panic at the Holy Site

Eyewitnesses reported panic among devotees as the sound of gunfire disrupted the peaceful atmosphere of the Golden Temple. Security personnel quickly intervened and ensured the safety of Badal and others present.

Religious Service Underway

Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with other senior SAD leaders, was at the temple to undertake ‘seva’ as part of the religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht Sahib. This practice is a symbolic gesture of humility and penance within the Sikh faith.

Badal was performing the duties of a ‘sewadar’ outside the temple when the attack occurred. The religious service was part of the penance ordered by the Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal authority of the Sikh faith.