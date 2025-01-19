Search icon
Published 19:56 IST, January 19th 2025

Gunfight Between Terrorists and Security Forces in JK's Sopore

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gunfight Between Terrorists and Security Forces in JK's Sopore | Image: PTI

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, according to the officials.

The encounter started after terrorists opened fire at security forces during a search operation in Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district.

According to the officials, there are no reports of any casualties in the operation so far. 

(More details awaited.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:07 IST, January 19th 2025

