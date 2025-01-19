Published 19:56 IST, January 19th 2025
Gunfight Between Terrorists and Security Forces in JK's Sopore
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, according to the officials.
The encounter started after terrorists opened fire at security forces during a search operation in Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district.
According to the officials, there are no reports of any casualties in the operation so far.
(More details awaited.)
Updated 21:07 IST, January 19th 2025