BREAKING | Renukaswamy Murder Case: Darshan, Pavitra Gowda And Others Get Regular Bail

Bengaluru: In a major update in the ongoing Renukaswamy Murder Case, regular bail has been granted to actor Darshan, Pavitra Gowda and other co-accuseds, by Karnataka High Court. Here's the latest update…

Karnataka HC Grants Regular Bail to Darshan and Others

Renukaswamy Murder Case: Timeline

June 2024

Renukaswamy's body is discovered

According to police, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had sent obscene messages to his friend Pavithra Gowda, which enraged the actor, allegedly leading to his murder. Renukaswamy body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli, Bengaluru on June 9. Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in RR Nagar, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered.

Darshan is arrested and sent to jail

The 47-year-old was arrested on June 11 and was lodged in Ballari prison. His friend Pavithra Gowda and other co-accused in the case were also nabbed. Around 10 people were detained in the case initially and questioned by the police.

Former Karnataka CM demands impartial probe

After Darshan's arrest, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Member of Parliament, Basavaraj Bommai, urged authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the murder case. Bommai emphasised the gravity of the case, calling for an exhaustive probe to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. "It is a serious case, and officials must conduct a thorough and impartial probe till the accused are punished," he said.

Darshan sent to judicial custody

On June 22, Darshan and others were sent to judicial custody till July 4 in connection with the alleged murder case of Renukaswamy. The Bengaluru Economic Offences Special Court passed the order. He was taken to Bengaluru Central Jail.

July 2024

Other accused arrested, jail term of Darshan extended

During the police investigation, more accused in the Renukaswamy murder case came under the radar of the police and were arrested. Meanwhile, as Darshan's initial custody came to an end on July 4, a Bengaluru court sent him to jail for an additional two weeks till July 18.

August 2024

Controversy erupts over leaked jail photos of Darshan

On August 25, a purported photograph of Darshan hanging out with three others went viral. In the picture, Darshan, who was lodged in, was seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair, holding a cigarette and a coffee cup, in an open space. According to some reports, those seated with Darshan were rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga, and other inmates Nagaraj (the actor's manager and co-accused) and Kulla Seena.

Renukaswamy's father reacts to leaked jail photos

Reacting to the picture, the deceased Renukaswamy's father Kashinath S Shivanagowdru demanded a probe into it and punishment for those behind it. "With such things there is a feeling that a CBI probe should happen. Looking at the picture I'm surprised to see him (Darshan) with others holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We get a doubt whether he is in jail or not. Jail should be a jail and should not become something else. He should be treated like other normal prisoners, but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort," he told reporters in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga.

Stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and police officials had promised him justice, he said, "The guilty should be punished and thereby my son's soul should get peace. I know the pain of losing my son...we are deeply pained, and he (Darshan) seems to be enjoying being there, in jail... We still have faith in the police and the government."

9 police officials suspended over VIP treatment to Darshan

Nine prison officials, including Chief Jail Superintendent V Seshumurthy and Jail Superintendent Mallikarjun Swamy were suspended for allegedly giving special treatment to Darshan.

Darshan shifted to Ballari jail

Following an uproar over VIP treatment to Darshan as seen in leaked pictures from Parappana Agrahara Central jail, he was shifted to a jail in Ballari amid tight security.

September 2024

A chargesheet is filed against Darshan and other accused

The Bengaluru Police on September 4 filed a chargesheet against 17 accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, including Darshan Thoogudeepa. The case was investigated from all angles, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters in Bengaluru. The 3991-page chargesheet, which includes 231 witness statements, was submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court.

Court extends judicial custody of Darshan

On September 9, a Bengaluru court extended the judicial custody of Darshan and other accused in the fan murder case till September 12. The judicial custody of the accused was further extended to September 30.

Darshan files for bail

Darshan filed a bail application on September 21 in the Renukaswamy murder case. The 57th Magistrate Court in Bengaluru adjourned the hearing for the bail petition till September 27.

October 2024

Court reserves verdict on bail plea of Darshan

The Sessions Court in Bengaluru on October 8 reserved the verdict on actor Darshan's bail petition in connection with Renukaswamy murder case. The actor’s legal representative, senior advocate CV Nagesh claimed that Darshan is experiencing numbness in both feet and requested permission for his surgery to be performed at a private hospital in Mysuru, with the actor covering all associated costs.

Darshan walks out of jail after getting bail