Kejriwal Attacked Again As Man Throws Suspicious Liquid: Timeline of Similar Attacks In Past

New Delhi: A man threw liquid on the former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padayatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Saturday. This incident is the latest in a string of attacks against him over the years.

The person was later held by his security staff, officials said.

Here’s a Timeline of Similar Attacks Made In Past Against AAP Chief

In October this year, Arvind Kejriwal claimed he was "attacked by goons" during a padyatra in Delhi. These allegations follow AAP's earlier accusation of an attack on the former Delhi Chief Minister during his padyatra in Vikaspuri in West Delhi.

“Yesterday I went to Vikaspuri, and they attacked me with their goons. Do you want to kill me? If you have the courage, contest elections against me,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI at a campaign rally.

Chilli Powder Smeared At Kejriwal in 2018

In November 2018, a man smeared chili powder on Arvind Kejriwal's face. Anil Sharma, the accused, handed a letter to Kejriwal, bent down to touch the AAP chief's feet, and then smeared chili powder on his face. The incident took place inside the Delhi Secretariat.

Ink Thrown At Kejriwal in 2016

In 2016, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with ink in Rajasthan 's Bikaner. The incident occurred on a Tuesday while he was attending a condolence meeting at the residence of a local Aam Aadmi Party leader.

After the incident, Arvind Kejriwal said, “God bless them”.

The former Delhi chief minister had ink thrown at him following a government function related to the odd-even vehicle restriction program that ended on 15 January.

Kejriwal Slapped In 2014

On April 8, 2014, an autorickshaw driver slapped Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi's Sultanpuri area. Just four days earlier, during the Delhi Assembly elections, a man had attempted to slap Kejriwal during a roadshow in Delhi's Dakshinpuri.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was assaulted by a man while campaigning for a party candidate in Moti Nagar.



The attacker, identified as Suresh Chauhan, climbed onto the bonnet of the Maruti Gypsy Kejriwal was traveling in and seemed to slap him. He was apprehended by AAP supporters, who beat him up before the police, stationed for the event, intervened, rescued the man, and had him hospitalized.

Assembly Polls Set To Be Held In Delhi Next Year