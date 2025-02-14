Updated 18:37 IST, February 14th 2025
Kerala Medical Students Accused Of Ragging To Be Expelled
Kerala Ragging Horror: The students from Kottayam Government Nursing College involved in the case will reportedly be expelled.
New Delhi: As the investigation into the shocking Kerala ragging incident continues, reports have now revealed that the students from Kottayam Government Nursing College involved in the case will be expelled. This follows the circulation of a disturbing video that shows the brutal ragging.
(WARNING: This video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised)
The Kerala state government has initiated an inquiry, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for a report from the state police within 10 days.
The NHRC also condemned the incident, describing it as "morally reprehensible and illegal." The commission reported that the junior students had been forced by their seniors—hailing from Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kottayam—to transfer money online and endure physical and mental torture.
“One student was reportedly threatened with a knife to his neck, while others were bound, had lotion poured on their bodies, and suffered wounds inflicted by sharp weapons,” the NHRC stated.
Arrests Made in Brutal Ragging Case
Five third-year students, Rahul Raj, NS Jeeva, NP Vivek, Rigil Jeeth, and Samuel Johnson were arrested yesterday for their role in the brutal assault on first-year students.
The viral video showed them laughing and making lewd comments while a junior student was tied to a bed and subjected to severe abuse, including placing a heavy object on his genitals and being poked with a compass.
Three-Month Ordeal for Juniors
According to the junior students, this vicious ragging had been ongoing for nearly three months. The police revealed that the harassment began in November 2024, soon after the first-year students commenced their classes. The pattern of abuse included physical, psychological, and financial coercion.
In light of this, the Commission has taken cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, it said. "The Commission directs your good office, the DGP, Kerala, to submit a detailed action taken report within 10 days from the receipt of this letter," as per the proceedings.
