Published 14:19 IST, February 6th 2025

Kolkata Knife Attack: Govt Employee Stabs Colleagues Over Denial of Leave, Threatens Cops| Video

Kolkata Knife Attack: A govt employee stabbed three colleagues and gravely injured them; the attacker was seen waving the blood-soaked weapon in a viral video.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata Knife Attack: Govt Employee Stabs Colleagues, Threatens Cops With Blood-Soaked Weapon | Image: Republic

Kolkata: A horrific incident of a knife attack has been reported in Kolkata where a government employee went on a stabbing spree over a dispute over leave; the employee attacked three of his colleagues and was later seen waving the blood-soaked weapon in a viral video.

Kolkata Knife Attack: Govt Employee Stabs 3 Colleagues Over Leave Dispute

A staff member at the Technical Education Department in New Town's Technical Building, Amit Sarkar attacked several security personnel with a knife and was later seen walking down the street wielding the weapon. 

Four individuals, all employees of the department, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital. The accused in the Kolkata Knife Attack has been arrested and is in police custody.

It is said that the stabbing was caused by a dispute over leave and allegations that the file was blocked. More information is awaited on why the accused stabbed his colleagues with a knife; although it is still unknown whether he has any mental problems.

Kolkata Govt Employee on Stabbing Spree, Waves Blood-Soaked Weapon in Video

A video of the horrific knife attack has been surfaced. In the video, it can be seen that a worker at the New Town technical building stabbed several police security guards at the technical building and is now walking down the streets of New Town with a knife.

Updated 14:39 IST, February 6th 2025

