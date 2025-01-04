Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Man Arrested In Connection with Beed Sarpanch Murder In Mumbai

Published 15:38 IST, January 4th 2025

BREAKING: Man Arrested In Connection with Beed Sarpanch Murder In Mumbai

A man on Saturday arrested from Kalyan near Mumbai in connection with the Beed sarpanch murder case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Man Arrested In Connection with Beed Sarpanch Murder In Mumbai | Image: X

Mumbai: A man on Saturday arrested from Kalyan near Mumbai in connection with the Beed sarpanch murder case, according to the Police.

(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:38 IST, January 4th 2025

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: