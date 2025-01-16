Published 13:23 IST, January 16th 2025
Man Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan Identified in CCTV Footage, Search on to Catch Him
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: In a latest development, the main accused has been identified in the CCTV footage but is absconding.
Mumbai: The man who stabbed Saif Ali Khan at around 2:00 am at his residence has been identified in the CCTV footage. The Mumbai Police is investigating the matter and the main accused who has been identified, is still absconding.
As per the latest information by the Mumbai Police, the main accused, who had stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in the early hours of Thursday, has been identified in the CCTV footage; but is still absconding. In a press conference, Mumbai Police said, “One accused has been identified and as per the investigation, he used the staircase. The police on the field has been divided into 10 teams; the accused made an attempt of robbery and an offence has been registered in Bandra Police Station.”
According to reports, 7 teams have been formed by the Crime Branch, Mumbai for investigation in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident. Additionally, CCTV footage has revealed that no one entered the premises in the two-hour window before the actor was attacked. Police suspect that the attacker may have been inside the building beforehand. CCTV analysis is still ongoing, cops investigating the matter revealed.
Saif Ali Khan Health Update
Dr Niraj Uttamani COO of Lilavati Hospital said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3:30 am. Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital says “Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He has six wounds from sharp objects like knife etc. of which two wounds are deep and one close to his spine.
A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified. He is currently undergoing surgery under Dr Nitin Dange, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Leena Jain,Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr Nisha Gandhi, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Dr Kavita Srinivas,Intensivist, Dr Manoj Deshmukh Consultant Radiologist. The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed.”
Family Issues Statement
The official statement reads, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation.” A statement has also been issued by the Team Kareena Kapoor Khan which read, “Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.”
