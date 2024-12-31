BREAKING: Manipur CM Biren Singh Apologises For Ethnic Violence, Says ‘Forgive And Forget’

Search icon
Published 15:04 IST, December 31st 2024

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday apologised to the people for the ethnic violence occurring since May 2023.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday apologised to the people for the ethnic violence occurring since May 2023. While addressing a press conference Singh appealed to all sections to “forgive and forget” the past. 

Updated 15:12 IST, December 31st 2024

Manipur

