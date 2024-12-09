Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 4 Killed, Over 20 Injured in BEST Bus Mishap in Mumbai’s Kurla West

Published 22:48 IST, December 9th 2024

4 Killed, Over 20 Injured in BEST Bus Mishap in Mumbai’s Kurla West

Three people died and many were injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: 3 Dead, Many Injured in BEST Bus Mishap in Mumbai’s Kurla West | Image: Republic

Mumbai: At least four people died and over 20 were injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control and collided with vehicles near Kurla railway station on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 9:50 PM near SG Barve Marg in Kurla West, opposite the Anjum-e-Islam school. 

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawade stated, “In Kurla, the BEST bus lost control and crushed a few vehicles. 25 people got injured and 4 people have died. Injured people are being treated at hospitals... the driver of the bus has been taken into custody...inquiry is underway…"

An official investigating the incident suggested that a brake failure might have caused the crash. The bus was going from Kurla railway station to Andheri when the accident occurred,

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall.

Emergency services were immediately deployed, and local authorities are conducting further inquiries to determine the exact cause of the accident. 

Dr Padmashri Ahire of Bhabha Hospital said nearly 25 injured people were rushed for treatment. Of them, two people were brought dead while one injured person died after being admitted.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande said that brake failure was the reason for the accident. He added that the bus driver pressed the accelerator in panic after losing control of the vehicle and rammed into 30-35 people.

"A bus which left from Kurla Station, its brake got failed and the driver lost control of the bus. The driver got scared and instead of pressing the brake, he pressed the accelerator and the speed of the bus increased. He couldn't control the bus and rammed into 30-35 people... people died, 4 people are in serious condition. The injured are being treated in Sion Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and other private hospitals," Lande told reporters.

(Inputs from ANI)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 06:38 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.