4 Killed, Over 20 Injured in BEST Bus Mishap in Mumbai’s Kurla West

Mumbai: At least four people died and over 20 were injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control and collided with vehicles near Kurla railway station on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 9:50 PM near SG Barve Marg in Kurla West, opposite the Anjum-e-Islam school.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawade stated, “In Kurla, the BEST bus lost control and crushed a few vehicles. 25 people got injured and 4 people have died. Injured people are being treated at hospitals... the driver of the bus has been taken into custody...inquiry is underway…"

An official investigating the incident suggested that a brake failure might have caused the crash. The bus was going from Kurla railway station to Andheri when the accident occurred,

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall.

Emergency services were immediately deployed, and local authorities are conducting further inquiries to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Dr Padmashri Ahire of Bhabha Hospital said nearly 25 injured people were rushed for treatment. Of them, two people were brought dead while one injured person died after being admitted.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande said that brake failure was the reason for the accident. He added that the bus driver pressed the accelerator in panic after losing control of the vehicle and rammed into 30-35 people.

"A bus which left from Kurla Station, its brake got failed and the driver lost control of the bus. The driver got scared and instead of pressing the brake, he pressed the accelerator and the speed of the bus increased. He couldn't control the bus and rammed into 30-35 people... people died, 4 people are in serious condition. The injured are being treated in Sion Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and other private hospitals," Lande told reporters.