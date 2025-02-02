Maoists Kill Man in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, Leave Note Accusing Him of Helping Police

Gadchiroli: A 45-year-old man strangled to death by Maoists in Kiyer village of South Gadchiroli, Maharashtra , on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The victim, identified as Sukhram Madavi, was found dead with a note left by the Maoists. The note claimed that he was killed for allegedly helping the police sabotage Maoist operations.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelotpal said the Maoists falsely accused Madavi of being a police informer and assisting in setting up new police camps, including one in Pengunda.

This is the first civilian murder of this year. Further investigation is being done in this matter by Gadchiroli Police.