BREAKING: Strong Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Tremors Felt In Noida, Gurugram

Strong Earthquake in Delhi: A Massive earthquake jolted the Delhi-NCR region on Monday morning around 5:36 AM. The tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and other adjoining areas. According to National Centre of Seismology, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi. Many who witnessed the quake during the rush hour said that they never felt such strong tremors as everything was shaking. So far, there are no reports of any damage or loss of lives.

What National Centre for Seismology said on Delhi Earthquake ?

According to National Centre For Seismology, the dept of the earthquake was just 5 Kms beneath the earth's surface. The tremors rocked the region for a considerable amount of time as it went upto several seconds. The strong tremors first hit the region at about 5:36 AM.

People wake up to strong earthquake in Delhi-NCR?

People in Delhi-NCR region said that they woke upto to strong tremors as “everything was shaking” as many said they never witnessed such a strong earthquake in this region.

As people woke upto to strong tremors, a vendor at the New Delhi railway station, who experienced the early morning earthquake said, “Everything was shaking...customers started screaming...”

A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said, “We felt as if any train was running here underground... Everything was shaking.”

Several others who had just woken up and were getting ready during the rush hour said that it was a strong earthquake as windows, doors, beds were shaking badly as they rushed out of their homes.

Delhi has a history of tremors that have caused damages on various occasions including loss of lives.

Why 4.0 magnitude earthquake was so strong?

Though the magnitude of the earthquake was just 4.0 on the Richter scale, people still felt it was a strong earthquake because the epicentre was in New Delhi and its depth being just 5 kms.

Since the magnitude was 4.0, the earthquake waves couldn't travel for a larger distance and it is less likely that it would have caused any damages.

Delhi an earthquake prone region?

Delhi, which is located in seismic zone IV is among high-risk areas in the country which has fairly high seismicity where the general occurrence of earthquakes is of 5-6 magnitude, a few of magnitude 6-7 and occasionally of 7-8 magnitude.

The epicentre where the earthquake struck, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. In 2015, it recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude.