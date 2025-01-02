Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Textile Factory In Bengaluru, Dousing Operation Underway

Published 18:01 IST, January 2nd 2025

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Textile Factory In Bengaluru, Dousing Operation Underway

A massive fire broke out in a textile factory in Bengaluru’s Bommasandra on Thursday, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire breaks out at textile factory in Bommasandra | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out in a textile factory in Bengaluru’s Bommasandra on Thursday, police said. 

No casualties have been reported as of now, officials said. 

The entire industrial area has turned smokey, with fire engulfing side by side. 

Damage is estimated to be worth of crores, officials said. 

It is unclear whether workers are trapped inside the premises as of now. 

This is a developing story and further details are awaited. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:04 IST, January 2nd 2025

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.