BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Bandra East, Several Huts Gutted

Mumbai: A sudden fire broke out on Saturday afternoon in the Dnyaneshwar Nagar area of the ONGC Colony in Mumbai’s Bandra East.

The blaze, which started around 2:30 PM, engulfed 10-15 huts and triggered a quick response from the fire department.

Five fire engines were deployed to the site, and firefighters worked quickly to bring the situation under control.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Residents were seen evacuating the area, while officials ensured safety measures were implemented.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but authorities are investigating the incident.