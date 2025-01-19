Published 16:17 IST, January 19th 2025
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Tibrewala Complex in Jabalpur, Dousing Operations Underway
A massive fire broke out at the Tibrewala complex in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.
Massive fire breaks out at Tibrewala Complex in Jabalpur | Image: ANI
Jabalpur: A massive fire broke out at the Tibrewala complex in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh , police said on Sunday.
Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and dousing operations are underway.
This is a developing story, and further details are awaited in the incident.
Updated 16:20 IST, January 19th 2025