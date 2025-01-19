Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Tibrewala Complex in Jabalpur, Dousing Operations Underway

Published 16:17 IST, January 19th 2025

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Tibrewala Complex in Jabalpur, Dousing Operations Underway

A massive fire broke out at the Tibrewala complex in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive fire breaks out at Tibrewala Complex in Jabalpur | Image: ANI

Jabalpur: A massive fire broke out at the Tibrewala complex in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh , police said on Sunday. 

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and dousing operations are underway. 

This is a developing story, and further details are awaited in the incident. 


 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:20 IST, January 19th 2025

Madhya Pradesh
