Massive Fire Engulfs Hotel In Himachal's Manali, No Injuries Reported

Manali: A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Manali’s Rangri area in Himachal Pradesh leading to a panic-like situation in the area on Saturday. According to reports, the fire broke out on Saturday evening, which further spread across the hotel. On information, the Manali police and the Himachal Fire Services team rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. No reports of any loss of life have been reported so far.

The police stated that no casualty was reported in the incident that took place in Sandhya Resorts.

Several fire tenders from Manali and adjoining Patlikuhal were pressed into service to douse the fire, the officials said. Firemen were still trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the fire broke out in the adjoining cottage of the hotel. However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The loss to the property is said to be in crores of rupees, the officials said.