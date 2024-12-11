Search icon
  • BREAKING: Massive Fire Erupts in Gurugram’s Saraswati Enclave After AC Compressor Explosion

Published 21:41 IST, December 11th 2024

BREAKING: Massive Fire Erupts in Gurugram’s Saraswati Enclave After AC Compressor Explosion

A massive fire broke out in Gurugram's Saraswati Enclave on Wednesday night after an air conditioner compressor exploded.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Fire Erupts in Gurugram’s Saraswati Enclave After AC Compressor Explosion | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Gurugram's Saraswati Enclave on Wednesday night after an air conditioner compressor exploded. The blaze caused panic among residents, with thick smoke engulfing the area.  

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after two hours of rigorous efforts. No casualties were reported till now, but property damage was significant.  

Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred suddenly, followed by flames spreading rapidly through the building. 

Many residents evacuated their homes immediately, while a few required assistance from rescue teams.  

(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.)

Updated 21:57 IST, December 11th 2024

Haryana

