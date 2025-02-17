Search icon
  • Massive Traffic Jam at Naini Bridge as Devotees Reach Prayagraj for Mahakumbh

Updated 20:31 IST, February 17th 2025

Massive Traffic Jam at Naini Bridge as Devotees Reach Prayagraj for Mahakumbh

Heavy traffic was witnessed on Monday at Naini Bridge as devotees continued to reach Prayagraj to participate in the Mahakumbh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive Traffic at Naini Bridge as Devotees Reach Prayagraj for Kumbh | Image: ANI

Allahabad: As the rush of millions of pilgrims continues at the prestigious and once-in-a-lifetime event, heavy traffic was witnessed on Monday at Naini Bridge as devotees continued to reach Prayagraj to participate in the Mahakumbh. 

Traffic Jam Chokes Roads to Maha Kumbh , Pilgrims Stranded for Hours

Earlier, last week, a sea of vehicles, stretching up to over 300 kilometres, caused severe traffic disruptions along the roads in UP's Prayagraj, leaving hundreds of cars stranded. The world’s largest religious gathering has brought millions of devotees to the city, but over the weekend, many were unable to reach the Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers – to take the holy dip due to the overwhelming congestion.

The massive traffic jams have brought the city to a standstill, with cars inching forward at a snail's pace. The stretch of road leading to the Sangam has been turned into a vast parking lot, while police have set up barricades to manage the orderly flow of vehicles.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 20:18 IST, February 17th 2025

