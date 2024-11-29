India Will Not Play Champions Trophy In Pakistan, Confirms MEA

BIG BREAKING: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that India is unlikely to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy early next year. MEA's response has come ahead of the key ICC meet today which will take up the matter after the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) had earlier conveyed that Team India will not be visiting Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. BCCI's stand with respect to the Indian cricket team stands in alignment with New Delhi's foreign policy towards Islamabad that terror and sports cannot go together.

Addressing a presser, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal when was asked whether Team India will visit Pakistan for ICC game, said, “On Indian cricket team… the BCCI has issued a statement... they have said that there are security concerns there and therefore it is unlikely that the team will be going there…"

Meanwhile earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav stoked a controversy as he went against Centre's stand and questioned why the Indian cricket team cannot visit Pakistan.

“Why shouldn’t India go there (Pakistan)? What is the objection? If the Prime Minister can go there to eat biryani, then it’s good if the India team travels, why is this not good?" former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said.

MEA response on attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

On the situation of minorities in Bangladesh, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We made opposition very clear as far as the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is concerned. We have raised this matter with Bangladesh that they must take responsibility for protecting the minorities and safeguarding their interests, safeguarding, and providing for their safety and security...”