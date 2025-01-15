Mark Zuckerberg's Outright Lie On India's General Election Cloaked As 'Inadvertent Error' By Meta

New Delhi: Days after Mark Zuckerberg's blasphemous remark that most incumbent governments, including India lost in the 2024 elections, post-COVID, Meta has apologised and has cloaked the outrageous statement as an ‘inadvertent error’. Here's how Meta has apologised for Zuckerberg's outright lie on India's General Election…

Meta Cloaks Zuckerberg's Lie on Lok Sabha Election as ‘Inadvertent Error’

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has spoken against Meta owner and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's recent remarks on India's Lok Sabha Election with a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). Responding to his post, Shivanth Thukral, Meta Vice President Public Police apologised on behalf of the company and called Zuckerberg's statement as an ‘inadvertent error’.

Shivanth Thukral's post read, "Dear Honourable Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mark's observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in 2024 elections holds true for several countries, BUT not India. We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error. India remains an incredibly important country for Meta and we look forward to being at the heart of its innovative future.

The post by Ashwini Vaishnaw on which Meta reacted, read, “As the world’s largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters. People of India reaffirmed their trust in NDA led by PM Narendra ModiJi’s leadership. Mr. Zuckerberg’s claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect.F rom free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during COVID, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi’s decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust. Meta, it’s disappointing to see misinformation from Mr. Zuckerberg himself. Let’s uphold facts and credibility.”

Parliamentary Panel To Summon Meta?

Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) MP and chairperson of the committee on communication and information technology, Nishikant Dubey said that his team will shortly summon Meta over its CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s statement on poll loss incumbent governments after the Covid pandemic.

“My committee will summon Meta over the false information. Misinformation about any democratic country tarnishes the image of the country. That organisation will have to apologise to the Indian Parliament and the people for this mistake,” Dubey wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We have decided that we will summon the people of Meta. The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg has given a statement and shown that after Covid-19, an atmosphere has been created against the government where he has also mentioned India," Dubey later said.