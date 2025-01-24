Search icon
  Breaking: Moving Bus Catches Fire in Mumbai's Ahilya Nagar, Several Injured

Published 14:17 IST, January 24th 2025

Breaking: Moving Bus Catches Fire in Mumbai's Ahilya Nagar, Several Injured

A moving bus caught fire in Mumbai Ahilya Nagar which has injured several people.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A moving bus caught fire in Mumbai Ahilya Nagar which has injured several people. | Image: Pixabay/ Rep Image

Mumbai: A moving bus caught fire in Mumbai Ahilya Nagar which has injured several people.

 

(This is a breaking copy)

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:17 IST, January 24th 2025

