Published 07:24 IST, January 18th 2025
RG Kar Horror: Kolkata Court to Announce Verdict in Abhaya Rape and Murder Case Today | LIVE
All eyes are on the Sealdah Court which will be giving its verdict in the horrific Abhaya Rape and Murder Case that happened in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Investigation in the Saif Ali Khan Attack Case is also underway as the attacker is still on the run; Maha Kumbh 2025 is underway with hundreds of thousands attending the religious gathering in Prayagraj, UP.
08:13 IST, January 18th 2025
Delhi Polls: 981 Candidates File Nominations on Last Day
981 candidates have filed a total of 1,521 nomination papers for the Delhi Assembly elections. On the last date of filing nominations, 17th January, a total of 680 nomination papers were filed…: Office of CEO Delhi
08:11 IST, January 18th 2025
Delhi Fog: Several Trains At New Delhi Railway Station Delayed
Several trains delayed at New Delhi railway station due to fog.
08:10 IST, January 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Rajnath Singh To Visit Prayagraj With UP CM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj today, with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
07:45 IST, January 18th 2025
Republic Day 2025: Parade Rehearsal Underway at Kartavya Path
Parade rehearsal of defence personnel for the 76th Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path.
07:43 IST, January 18th 2025
Delhi Fog: Flights Delayed at IGI Airport
As cold waves grip the national capital, a few flights are delayed at IGI Airport due to fog.
07:42 IST, January 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Thick Fog Blankets Prayagraj
A thick blanket of fog envelops Prayagraj. Visuals from Sangam Ghat.
07:22 IST, January 18th 2025
Verdict in Abhaya Rape and Murder Case Today
The Sealdah Court will be pronouncing its verdict in the Abhaya Rape and Murder Case that happened on August 9, in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
07:21 IST, January 18th 2025
Israel Cabinet Approves Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Israel's Cabinet has approved a deal early Saturday for a ceasefire in Gaza; first set of hostages will be released starting Sunday.
07:20 IST, January 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Prohibitory Orders In Place In Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh 2025: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS are in place in Prayagraj till February 28.
Updated 08:13 IST, January 18th 2025