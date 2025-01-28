Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Tragedy: 2 Dead, 13 Rescued After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Burari

Published 08:08 IST, January 28th 2025

Delhi Tragedy: 2 Dead, 13 Rescued After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Burari

2 Dead, 13 Rescued After 4-storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Burari

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Delhi Tragedy: 2 Dead, 13 Rescued After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Burari

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:08 IST, January 28th 2025

Recommended

India, China to Resume Direct Flights, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra | LIVE
India News
'Wake Up Call For US': Trump Sounds Alarm Over China's DeepSeek AI
World News
3 Including Suspect Dead in Indiana Grocery Store Shooting, 2 Cops Hurt
World News
DeepSeek Hit with Massive Cyber Attack After AI Chatbot Tops App Stores
World News
Watch: 3,000+ Engineers Wait for Walk-In Interviews at Pune IT Company
Viral News
CMAT Answer Key 2025 to be Out soon at exams.nta.ac, Know How to Raise O
Education News
Who is Scott Bessent, US President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary
World News
Palestinians Celebrate Their Return to North Gaza After 15 Months of War
World News
NIFT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon At nift.ac.in, Check Details Here
Election News
Central Govt Directs Airlines To Lower Airfare To Prayagraj Mahakumbh
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: