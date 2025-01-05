Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi: As Cold Waves Grip the National Capital, Several Flights Are Delayed at IGI Airport Due to Fog | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:55 IST, January 5th 2025

Delhi: As Cold Waves Grip the National Capital, Several Flights Are Delayed at IGI Airport Due to Fog | LIVE

Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Cold Wave Grips the National Capital | Image: PTI

  • Dense fog blanketed parts of north India, reducing visibility to zero in several areas.
  • Visuals from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana showed traffic moving at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover. 
  • Flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport in the early morning due to thick fog.

 

Fitting Reply to Opposition: Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao After Govt Increases Rythu Bharosa Cash Handout
PM Modi to Launch Multiple Development Projects Worth Over Rs 12,200 Crore in Delhi Today
Cold Waves Grip the National Capital, Several Flights Are Delayed at IGI Airport
  • Listen to this article
06:53 IST, January 5th 2025

Fitting Reply to Opposition: Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao After Govt Increases Rythu Bharosa Cash Handout

Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has said that by increasing the cash benefits to farmers under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, the Congress government in the state has given a fitting reply to the Opposition's ‘false propaganda’.
 

06:52 IST, January 5th 2025

PM Modi to Launch Multiple Development Projects Worth Over Rs 12,200 Crore in Delhi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore at around 12:15 PM on Sunday, January 5 in Delhi.
The Prime Minister will also undertake a ride in Namo Bharat Train at around 11:15 AM from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station, according to the Prime Minister's Office press release.
 

06:51 IST, January 5th 2025

Cold Waves Grip the National Capital, Several Flights Are Delayed at IGI Airport

Dense fog blanketed parts of north India, reducing visibility to zero in several areas. Visuals from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana showed traffic moving at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover. Flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport in the early morning due to thick fog.

 

Updated 06:55 IST, January 5th 2025

LIVE TV

