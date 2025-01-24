Earthquake Jolts Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, Triggering Rockfalls in Landslide-Prone Areas

Uttarkashi: Tremors of an earthquake were felt in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Friday morning, causing panic among residents. Many people ran out of their homes in fear as the earth shook. The earthquake occurred at around 7:42 am, with a reported magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, at latitude 30.85 N and longitude 78.60 E.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 24/01/2025 08:19:28 IST, Lat: 30.85 N, Long: 78.60 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand."

The local administration has urged people to remain alert and stay in safe areas. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and assessing any potential damage caused by the quake.

This is the second time recently that an earthquake has shaken the district. The tremors were strong enough to disrupt daily activities, forcing people to leave their houses and seek safety outdoors.

During the earthquake, rocks started falling from the landslide-prone Varunavat Mountain. It is worth noting that this mountain has witnessed multiple landslides in the past.

As of now, there are no reports of any loss of life or property. The authorities are continuing to investigate whether any damage has occurred due to the earthquake.