LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:02 IST, January 1st 2025

Happy New Year: World Rings In New Year With Joy and Cheer | LIVE

Republic brings you all the updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
World Rings in New Year with Joy and Cheer | Image: Freepik

  • India along with the world welcomed New Year 2025 with celebrations around including fireworks and spiritual havens, Aartis and parties everywhere. 
  • A tight security protocols were observed across the country as police kept a close watch on drunk driving and strict vigil on people. 
  • Services of public transport were also extended in major cities including New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and other places.
  • Here are the Live Updates
     

Uttarakhand's Popular Tourist Destinations See Surge in New Year Footfall
Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Nation to Reaffirm Commitment to Unity, Social Justice in New Year Message
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Extend New Year Wishes as India Welcomes 2025
  • Listen to this article
06:55 IST, January 1st 2025

Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Nation to Reaffirm Commitment to Unity, Social Justice in New Year Message

Mallikarjun Kharge extended his New Year greetings along with a message urging individuals to reaffirm their commitment to inclusive progress, unity in diversity, social justice, equality, and the protection of the Constitution.

 

06:55 IST, January 1st 2025

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Extend New Year Wishes as India Welcomes 2025

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wished everyone a Happy New Year, hoping it brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness as the nation welcomed 2025. ‘Happy New Year to all of you. I hope this year brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness to your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!’ Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
 

Updated 07:02 IST, January 1st 2025

