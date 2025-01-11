Published 08:09 IST, January 11th 2025
Dense Fog Envelops Delhi as Visibility Drops to Zero, Flights and Trains Affected | LIVE
Dense fog has engulfed the national capital resulting in zero visibility, adversely affecting train and flight operations. Other important newspoints include the ongoing controversy sparked by L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's statement on a ‘90-hour workweek’, preparations for the first anniversary of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, PM Modi's podcast with Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath and the upcoming Delhi Elections.
Live Blog
08:08 IST, January 11th 2025
Preparations Underway for Ayodhya Ram Mandir First Anniversary
Devotees chant Ram Bhajans as they gather in Ayodhya ahead of the first-anniversary celebration of Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
08:07 IST, January 11th 2025
PM Modi to Visit France on Feb 10-11
France President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that PM Modi will be in France on February 10-11 for the AI Action Summit.
08:06 IST, January 11th 2025
Dense Fog Envelops Delhi, Visibility Drops to Zero
Visibility reduced to zero as a blanket of dense fog witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR
Updated 08:09 IST, January 11th 2025