Published 06:47 IST, November 28th 2024
Schools and Colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal Closed on Nov 29-30 Due to Heavy Rain
Latest News Today: In today's top news headlines, Hemant Soren take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the fourth time and second consecutive time following INDI's decisive victory in the recently concluded assembly elections. Meanwhile, in other news, several fights have been impacted across Tamil Nadu including in Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem amid bad weather conditions. Finally, one person died and eight others were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas fumes in a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli.
Live Blog
Here Are the Latest News Updates:
19:37 IST, November 29th 2024
Rajasthan BJP president receives death threat, accused arrested
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore received a death threat over phone on Friday with the caller also allegedly abusing him. Police said the accused was later arrested from Anupgarh district in Rajasthan.
Rathore, a Rajya Sabha MP, was in Delhi when he received the call.
"The man called me and threatened to shoot me," Rathore told PTI from Delhi.
He said that as soon as he picked up the call, the caller started abusing him, and said he would shoot him.
The police has been informed about the matter, he said.
Following the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal, and several other BJP leaders reached out to Rathore to inquire about the incident.
Anupgarh Superintendent of Police Ramesh Morya said that the accused, Hetram, was arrested.
"He made the call from a SIM card registered in his son's name," he said.
23:49 IST, November 28th 2024
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Attends Welcome Function for Police Conference
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi joined the welcome function for the All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police at the IPS Mess, Chandrasekharpur.
23:36 IST, November 28th 2024
Odisha approves investment projects worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore
The Odisha government on Thursday approved 20 investment projects worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore, an official statement said.
The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the projects, poised to generate employment for over 74,350 individuals and significantly bolster the state's economic growth, it said.
23:22 IST, November 28th 2024
Saurabh Sangla Applauds Madhya Pradesh CM's Visit, Highlights German Investment Interest
Executive Director of Signet Industries Ltd and Chairman of CII Western Region Sub Committee on International Bussiness and Investment, Saurabh Sangla says, "This is an excellent visit and a maiden visit of the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. It is great to know that a lot of German companies have shown tremendous interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh, knowing that it has an excellent location as well as excellent potential for expanding business with investment policies of Madhya Pradesh and it is so forthcoming that the CM is meeting almost everyone and engaging with everyone and inviting everyone to come to the invest MP meeting in India..."
22:42 IST, November 28th 2024
Airlines Receive 999 Hoax Bomb Threats in 2024; 256 FIRs Filed: Govt
Airlines received 999 hoax bomb threats this year till November 14 and as many as 256 FIRs have been filed while guidelines have been issued by aviation security regulator BCAS for objective assessment of threats, the government said on Thursday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said a total of 1,148 hoax bomb threat messages/calls have been received since August 2022 till November 14, 2024 threatening the operations of international and domestic air travel.
22:25 IST, November 28th 2024
Tripura CM Urges Bangladesh to Protect Hindus After Chinmoy Krishna Das's Arrest
"This is an international problem. The central leadership has already conveyed its message (to Bangladesh). (Similarly), we also urge them (Bangladesh govt) to exercise restraint and protect the Hindus there (in Bangladesh)," said Tripura CM Manik Saha earlier today when asked about the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.
22:04 IST, November 28th 2024
ISKCON expresses solidarity with former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has expressed solidarity with former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag.
In a post on X, ISKCON, Inc. stated, "ISKCON, Inc. stands with Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees."
21:50 IST, November 28th 2024
Indian Coast Guard Evacuates 10 from Cuddalore Chemplast Jetty Amidst Bad Weather
Indian Coast Guard safely evacuated six stranded fishermen & four workers from the Cuddalore Chemplast jetty, about 2 km into the sea, amidst deteriorating weather conditions.
21:31 IST, November 28th 2024
India Urges Bangladesh to Ensure Safety of Hindus, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Tells Parliament
India has expressed its concern over the escalating incidents of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and desecration, and damage to their places of worship, and has also called on the interim government there to ensure the safety of minorities.
In a response to question asked by RJD MP AD Singh, Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs, Kirit Vardhan Singh in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, stated that the "primary responsibility" for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, "rests with the Government of Bangladesh."
21:27 IST, November 28th 2024
MP CM Mohan Yadav Addresses 'Investment Opportunities' Event in Munich
Munich, Germany: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav speaks at the interactive session on the "Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh" event.
He says, "...We want a new kind of partnership with Germany, a partnership that is not restricted to just trade. We want German companies, with their advanced technologies, to invest in Madhya Pradesh...Madhya Pradesh is a complete investment destination today, it is a big market that is a golden opportunity for investors..."
21:20 IST, November 28th 2024
Chirag Paswan Celebrates Party's Foundation at Father's Former Office in Patna
"I have a lot of memories of this place. I call this place a home because I used to come here along with my father even when I was not associated with politics, and used to see him work. It is a mere coincidence that when demanded a place for an office, we were given this place where my father used to work. That's why we decided to celebrate party's foundation here (at party office in Patna)," says Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party national president Chirag Paswan on party's 25th foundation day.
20:22 IST, November 28th 2024
Odisha BJP Govt Renames 24 Schemes from BJD Regime
Odisha BJP government has renamed 21 schemes launched by the previous BJD regime, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the assembly on Thursday.
The BJP government took oath on June 12 after defeating the 24-year-old Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in the assembly elections.
In a written reply to a query by BJD legislator Tusharkanti Behera, the Chief Minister said the state government has renamed 21 existing schemes and launched seven new ones.
19:56 IST, November 28th 2024
Puducherry and Karaikal Schools, Colleges Closed on Nov 29-30 Due to Heavy Rain
Due to heavy rainfall warning, all government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on 29th and 30th November: Puducherry Education Minister A. Namassivayam
19:33 IST, November 28th 2024
Delhi govt extends EV policy till March 2025; revives subsidies, tax exemptions
Chief Minister Atishi announced on Thursday that the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy has been extended till March 31 next year with subsidies and road tax exemptions reinstated for vehicles purchased on or after January 1, 2024.
At a press conference, she claimed the move is part of her government's effort to tackle the city's severe air pollution and encourage the adoption of clean transportation.
The chief minister noted that electric vehicle registrations in Delhi have risen from 4 per cent in 2019-20 to 12 per cent now, the highest in the country.
She alleged that in Arvind Kejriwal's absence, key public services, including pensions, infrastructure projects, and electric vehicle subsidies were halted.
Atishi said that under Kejriwal's guidance, all stalled projects, including the electric vehicle policy have been revived with urgency.
"The Delhi Cabinet has approved the transfer of subsidies directly into buyers' accounts for EVs purchased after January 1, 2024," she said.
The Delhi EV policy offers a range of incentives, including a 25 per cent purchase subsidy (up to Rs 5,500) for e-cycles, Rs 30,000 for e-rickshaws and e-carts, Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity (capped at Rs 30,000) for two-wheelers, and Rs 30,000 for e-light commercial vehicles.
Also, a purchase incentive of Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity for the first 1000 cars up to Rs 1.5 lakh. However, Delhi crossed the 1000-car mark in August 2021 and incentives on e-cars are subject to further notification from the Delhi government.
19:32 IST, November 28th 2024
Mughals demolished temples, Hindus have right to seek mosque survey: Giriraj
Hindus have the right to approach courts and seek survey of mosques because it is a truth that many of them were built on ruins of temples demolished by Mughal invaders, Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Thursday.
He also said Hindus would not have to knock on the doors of courts seeking relief had former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru taken steps to end such disputes after Independence.
"What is the problem in it? It's a truth that the Mughal invaders had demolished our temples… A drive to build mosques on the (ruins of) temples had been carried out by the invaders," he told reporters in Parliament complex when asked for comment on a petition filed in a lower court seeking a survey of the Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan.
"And now, if you ask me that about how many mosques I would say so. Then I will say the Congress government was doing appeasement," he said.
Had Nehru taken steps to end such disputes after Independence, "we would not have needed to file a petition in the courts today", Singh further said.
On Wednesday, a local court in Ajmer, known the world over as home of the dargah visited by thousands of devotees cutting across religious divides every day, issued notices to the dargah committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India on the plea seeking to declare the shrine a temple.
The notice came days after four people were killed in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh in violence following a local court ordering survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid which, the petitioners said, was built after destroying an old temple.
"Conduct of a survey is the legal right," Singh further said and accused the opposition parties of trying to create a controversy over the directive.
19:31 IST, November 28th 2024
Punjab, Haryana govts slow in acting against farmers burning stubble: SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Punjab and Haryana governments have been slow in taking action against farmers burning stubble and a mechanism was required to be devised for a long-term solution to the problem.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said a machinery had to be set in motion to ensure 24/7 data was available.
"We propose to hear all the parties exhaustively. It is because of sowing done belatedly all this problem is happening. We want to go to the root of the matter and issue directions. Something needs to be done. Every year this problem cannot arise. From the data available, we can say both states are very slow in taking action against farmers," the bench remarked.
The apex court said everyone was "smart enough" to understand during certain times data was collected and they did not burn stubble at that time.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, said ISRO was working on the protocol.
The bench took note of a media report related to Punjab wherein a land record officer and president of the Sangrur Block Patwari Union, reportedly admitted to advising farmers to burn stubble after 4 PM to avoid satellite detection.
Calling it "very serious" if the media report was to be believed, the court directed Punjab state officials to not permit farmers to take advantage of the fact that activities were being detected during the particular few hours of the day.
18:37 IST, November 28th 2024
Terror hideout busted in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir
Terror hideout busted in Poonch.
Explosives recovered from Chajla area of Mendhar, Poonch.
Explosive was kept under a bridge in upper Chajla, Mendhar.
Indian Army recovered the explosive.
18:24 IST, November 28th 2024
Gauranga Das Of Iskcon on monk Chinmoy Das arrest in Bangladesh
On the Bangladesh issue, the Global Duty Officer for the ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC), Gauranga Das says, "Any kind of attack on any community is not acceptable... The general secretary of Bangladesh ISKCON, Charu Chandra Das has given his statement and he has said, "The violence that happened after his (Chinmoy Das) arrest, ISKCON Bangladesh condemned it in strict words. ISKCON requests the govt (Bangladesh) that all the Sanatanis - should be allowed to leave peacefully and peaceful coexistence must be promoted. Chinmoy Das is a Bangladeshi citizen. He has always advocated the protection of minorities in Bangladesh"..."
18:12 IST, November 28th 2024
Rough Sea Conditions Hit Marina and Pattinapakkam Beaches in Tamil Nadu; Bay of Bengal Depression
Rough sea conditions seen in Marina and Pattinapakkam beach coastal areas due to deep depression in Southwest of Bay of Bengal.
As per MeT, the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal is rapidly strengthening and moving towards coastal areas of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry.
17:36 IST, November 28th 2024
NCP Chief Ajit Pawar Rejects EVM Blame, Praises Party's Assembly Poll Success
"Recently, the Assembly polls concluded in Maharashtra. We didn't get the desired support during the parliamentary elections, but this didn't disappoint our party workers, who continued to focus on getting more votes (during Assembly polls). The voters also supported us, and many of our candidates won by 1 lakh votes. The opposition is blaming the EVMs, but that's not true. EVMs were fine when they won more seats (in Maharashtra) during the Lok Sabha polls, but are blaming the EVMs as they didn't win the Assembly polls," said NCP chief Ajit Pawar earlier today, while addressing party workers in Delhi.
17:17 IST, November 28th 2024
Security Tightened in Prashant Vihar, Delhi After Blast Near PVR Multiplex
Security Tightened in Prashant Vihar, Delhi After Blast Near PVR Multiplex
A low intensity blast occurred near PVR multiplex in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini earlier today. The driver of a three wheeler, which was parked nearby, sustained minor injuries, said the police.
16:54 IST, November 28th 2024
Fire breaks out in the Bhumiraj Costa Rica building at Moraj Circle, Mumbai
Fire breaks out on the twelfth floor of the Bhumiraj Costa Rica building at Moraj Circle in Navi Mumbai.
16:36 IST, November 28th 2024
Massive Protest Erupts In Kolkata Over Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest
Massive protest erupts in Kolkata over the arrest of Hindu seer Chinmoy Krishna Das
16:12 IST, November 28th 2024
Hemant Soren Arrives at Morabadi Maidan for Swearing-In as Jharkhand CM
Hemant Soren Arrives at Morabadi Maidan for Swearing-In as Jharkhand CM
15:59 IST, November 28th 2024
BJP MP Brij Lal Expresses Concern Over Deaths in Violence, Calls for Investigation
#SambhalViolence: "It is unfortunate that four died in the violence. Police don't use the pellets found that could have explained their death in cross firing, however, the matter is still being investigated," says BJP MP Brij Lal.
15:39 IST, November 28th 2024
Mamata Banerjee Arrives in Ranchi for Hemant Soren's Swearing-In as Jharkhand CM
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives in Ranchi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as #Jharkhand CM.
14:55 IST, November 28th 2024
Sambhal Violence: Police Arrest 3 People in Link With Unrest
Sambhal police on Thursday arrested three people in connection with the violence which took place on November 24. The three were identified as Faizan, Aamir and Mohammad Ali.
14:45 IST, November 28th 2024
'Will Take Jharkhand Forward': Tejahswi Yadav Ahead of Hemant Soren's Oath-Taking Ceremony
RJD Leader and former Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav arrived in Ranchi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren. He said, " Under the leadership of Hemant Soren, we will run the govt and will take Jharkhand forward..."
14:32 IST, November 28th 2024
Will Follow Centre's Stand: Mamata Banerjee on Bangladesh Unrest
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (November 28) expressed her deep concern over the ongoing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. She said, "Bangladesh is a different country. The government of India will look into it. It does not come under our jurisdiction. We are not supposed to talk about it or interfere. While we feel sorry inside, we follow the policies set by the Centre."
13:50 IST, November 28th 2024
EAM Jaishankar to Not Address Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha on B'desh
EAM Jaishankar will not brief Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Bangladesh issues, as per top sources.
13:40 IST, November 28th 2024
Blast at Sweet Shop Near PVR In Delhi's Prashant Vihar; 1 Injured, Probe On
A low-intensity explosion was reported in the national capital today, outside a sweet shop in the Prashant Vihar area of New Delhi. As per sources, a PCR call was made around 11:48 am to fire brigade vans; an investigation is being carried out by the Delhi Police, to determine the cause of the blast.
13:22 IST, November 28th 2024
3 Killed in Bus-Truck Collision on Tarapur- Dharmaj Road
At least three people were killed in a collision between a truck and bus on Tarapur- Dharmaj Road of Anand District on Thursday, the Superintendent of Police said.
13:21 IST, November 28th 2024
'The Priority Will be to Raise Important Issues': Priyanka Gandhi After Taking Oath as MP
After taking oath as a Member of Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The priority will be to raise important issues concerning the nation...There is nothing above the Constitution for us and we will continue to fight for it."
12:33 IST, November 28th 2024
Delhi HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Transgender Councillor Bobi in Caste Certificate Case
The Delhi High Court granted anticipatory bail to the first transgender MCD Councillor Bobi, who has been accused in a case of obtaining the caste certificate based on fabricated documents.
11:17 IST, November 28th 2024
Parliament Winter Session Day 4: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon amid sloganeering by the opposition on Thursday.
11:14 IST, November 28th 2024
Parliament Winter Session Day 4: Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan Takes Oath As Nanded MP
Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan took oath as the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Nanded.
11:13 IST, November 28th 2024
Parliament Winter Session Day 4: Priyanka Gandhi Takes Oath As Wayanad MP
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad.
11:16 IST, November 28th 2024
Parliament Winter Session Day 4: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon amid sloganeering by opposition on Thursday.
10:51 IST, November 28th 2024
J&K: Crackdown on Terror Networks in Kathua; 10 Arrested in Raids at 17 Places
The Kathua police and CRPF 121 BN in a joint operation against terror networks at 17 locations, have detained 10 overground workers (OGWs) and terrorist suspects along with the electronic devices.
Apart from Kathua, raids were also conducted in border areas of Kana Chack, Haria Chack, Spral Pain and Chack Wajir Lahbju, te officials said, ANI reported.
10:10 IST, November 28th 2024
Delhi Reports Isolated Japanese Encephalitis Case; No Outbreak Detected, Say Officials
In the latest developments, Delhi has reported an isolated case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in a 72-year-old man from Uttam Nagar, West Delhi. However, officials have confirmed no outbreak in the city, emphasizing that most JE cases reported in the city originate from neighbouring states.
10:11 IST, November 28th 2024
'Together We'll Build a Golden Jharkhand...': Hemant Soren Ahead of Oath-Taking Ceremony
09:08 IST, November 28th 2024
Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, Ravindra Chavan to Take Oath as MP in Lok Sabha Today
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will take oath as Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha today. The two were elected to the House from Wayanad and Nanded respectively in the recent Lok Sabha by-polls, ANI reported.
09:06 IST, November 28th 2024
NIA Searches 22 Locations in 6 States in Link With Human Trafficking
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out searches in a human trafficking case at 22 locations in six states, ANI reported.
08:09 IST, November 28th 2024
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nagaland's Kiphire
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Kiphire, Nagaland at 07:22 am on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
08:06 IST, November 28th 2024
TN CM Stalin Writes to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Requesting Modification in PM Vishwakarma Scheme
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote a letter to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi saying that the PM Vishwakarma scheme will not be implemented in the state in its present form and requested for modification to the scheme.
07:38 IST, November 28th 2024
A layer of Smog Envelopes Parts of Delhi-NCR
On Thursday morning, a layer of fog engulfed Delhi-NCR as the AQI remains to be toxic.
07:28 IST, November 28th 2024
Ranchi Schools to Remain Shut Today to Avoid Crowd Amid Soren's Oath-Taking Ceremony
Schools across Ranchi city will remain shut on Thursday given the swearing-in of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, an official said. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground at around 4 pm.
07:24 IST, November 28th 2024
Jharkhand Horror: Butcher Rapes, Stragulates Live-in Partner; Chops Her Body Into 50 Pieces
A 25-year-old man, who works as a butcher, allegedly strangled to death his live-in partner in a forested area and chopped her body into 40 to 50 pieces in a forested area in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Naresh Bhengra, was arrested.
06:42 IST, November 28th 2024
Hemant Soren to Take Oath Today
JMM leader Hemant Soren is all set to take oath today as Jharkhand's CM for the fourth time and second consecutive term. In his victory speech, he said, "I'm grateful to the people of Jharkhand for their continued trust in our leadership. This victory reflects the aspirations of the people, and we will work towards fulfilling them. This is a victory of the people and their vision for a peaceful and progressive Jharkhand."
Updated 19:37 IST, November 29th 2024