Third Summons Issued Against Ranveer Allahbadia by Khar Police Station

The tally of suspected and confirmed Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra reached 211 on Tuesday with the detection of a fresh case, officials said.

Of these, 183 are confirmed cases of the rare nerve disorder, they said.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.