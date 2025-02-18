Updated 00:03 IST, February 19th 2025
Third Summons Issued Against Ranveer Allahbadia by Khar Police Station
Supreme Court Hearing: The two-judge bench lashed out at Ranveer Allahbadia over his filthy remarks at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show; top updates here.
- India News
- 25 min read
A two-judge bench of Supreme Court has heard the plea filed by Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs in the India's Got Latent Controversy; high-level investigation is also underway in the deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives. In another news, the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the New Delhi CM which is expected to be on Feb 20, are underway. Speaking about Prayagraj, devotees continue to throng the UP city, to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam before the Maha Kumbh 2025 end in less than ten days.
00:02 IST, February 19th 2025
Maharashtra's GBS tally now 211 with one new case
The tally of suspected and confirmed Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra reached 211 on Tuesday with the detection of a fresh case, officials said.
Of these, 183 are confirmed cases of the rare nerve disorder, they said.
GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.
00:02 IST, February 19th 2025
President Murmu expresses satisfaction at deepening of bilateral ties between India, Qatar
President Droupadi Murmu hosted a ceremonial banquet for Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday night and expressed satisfaction at the establishment of strategic partnership between the two countries.
In a special gesture, the President greeted him in front of the iconic Rampurva Bull statue placed near the steps of the grand complex, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.
22:04 IST, February 18th 2025
MP CM Mohan Yadav demands apology from Mamata Banerjee over Maha Kumbh remarks
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday demanded an apology from his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for calling the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as "Mrityu Kumbh".
"A big leader (Banerjee) holding a responsible position should not insult the majority Hindu community through such a comment. She should apologise for uttering wrong words," he said.
22:01 IST, February 18th 2025
Delhi HC asks Sandeep Dikshit to re-file defamation lawsuit against AAP leaders
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to re-file his defamation lawsuit against AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh after it refused to grant him further time to deposit the court fees.The counsel appearing for Dikshit requested Justice Purushaindra Kaurav to give two weeks' time to arrange the court fees as it was a "significant amount".
21:28 IST, February 18th 2025
"Does Mamata even realise how big Maha Kumbh event is?": VHP
Vishwa Hindu Parishad has condemned remarks made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Maha Kumbh.
"I am surprised that she has said so. Does she even realize how big an event it is? A large number of people are taking 'Amrit snan' in cold weather. A doctor will never suggest this. This is their devotion and faith that they are coming and taking a holy dip...Calling it a 'Mrityu Kumbh' just based on one incident shows the height of hatred against Hindus... Mamata Banerjee recites Chandi Path to show herself as a Hindu...but her politics is based on Hindus and against Hindus...I feel she has made a very wrong statement...and the people of Bengal will not accept this, too...Does such an incident not happen in Bengal?... Just because of one incident calling this grand festival a 'Mrityu Kumbh' is wrong...We condemn such remarks..." VHP president Alok Kumar said.
21:02 IST, February 18th 2025
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of 346 new posts in the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).
The decision to expand ANTF aims to enhance enforcement efforts and curb the spread of narcotics.
20:58 IST, February 18th 2025
Gujarat's bond with BJP getting stronger by the day: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that Gujarat's bond with the BJP is not only unbreakable but is getting stronger by the day, as the ruling party swept the local body elections in his home state.
Thanking the people of the state, PM Modi said in a post on X that this is yet another victory for the politics of development.
20:19 IST, February 18th 2025
Budget session of Gujarat assembly from Feb 19
Gujarat budget will be presented on February 20 during the state assembly session beginning Wednesday.
Governor Acharya Devvrat will address the House on the first day of the session.
19:45 IST, February 18th 2025
Jharkhand govt hikes DA of employees by 7 pc
The Jharkhand government on Tuesday approved a 7-per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees, effective from July 1 last year, an official said.
Under the sixth central pay commission, the employees would be receiving DA of 246 per cent (of the basic pay) from the existing 239 per cent, he said.
19:42 IST, February 18th 2025
No extension of Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj DM
Prayagraj District Magistrate (DM) Ravindra Mandar on Tuesday categorically denied rumours circulating on social media regarding an extension of the Maha Kumbh Mela due to heavy crowds.
Dismissing these claims, he clarified that the schedule of the event is determined on the basis of religious "muhurats" (auspicious timings) and remains unchanged.
19:01 IST, February 18th 2025
India, Qatar aim to double trade to USD 28 billion over next five years
India and Qatar on Tuesday agreed to double bilateral trade to USD 28 billion over the next five years and announced elevation of their relationship to the level of strategic partnership as Prime Minster Narendra Modi held talks with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.
19:00 IST, February 18th 2025
Pune court grants permanent exemption from appearance to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case
A special court in Pune on Tuesday granted permanent exemption from appearance to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed over his alleged objectionable remarks on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.
An application seeking permanent exemption from appearing before the court was moved by Advocate Milind Pawar, who is representing Gandhi in the defamation case, last month.
18:59 IST, February 18th 2025
President Murmu grants prosecution sanction against AAP leader Satyendar Jain
President Droupadi Murmu has granted the sanction to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.
The sanction against the 60-year-old former Delhi health minister was sought under section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
18:45 IST, February 18th 2025
Delhi BJP Leaders Virendra Sachdeva, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh Head to Meet Lieutenant Governor
Delhi BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva, National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and National General Secretary Tarun Chugh left to meet the Lieutenant Governor.
18:39 IST, February 18th 2025
Maharashtra Women's Panel Asks Cops To Probe Into Complaint Of 'Bad Content' Of Raina's Youtube Show
The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has directed the Mumbai police to probe into a complaint that says the content of the "India's Got Latent" YouTube show was bad for the young generation, its chairperson Rupali Chakankar said on Tuesday.
She said the complaint was submitted to the commission by two lawyers, and expressed confidence that the police will take appropriate action into it.
18:38 IST, February 18th 2025
Kolkata Court Sentences Man to Death for Rape and Attempted Murder of Infant
A special POCSO court in Kolkata on Tuesday sentenced a man guilty of rape and attempted murder of a seven-month-old child to death by hanging.
17:43 IST, February 18th 2025
Cancer vaccine for women to be available in five to six months: Union Minister Jadhav
A vaccine to fight cancers affecting women will be available in five to six months, and those in the age group of nine to 16 years will be eligible for inoculation, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference here, the Union Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare and Ayush (Independent Charge) said that research on a vaccine is nearly complete and trials are underway.
17:42 IST, February 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh has turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the Maha Kumbh has turned into a "Mrityu Kumbh" due to incidents of stampede, claiming that the actual toll at the mega religious gathering was suppressed by authorities.
17:41 IST, February 18th 2025
55 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Maha Kumbh: UP govt
The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday said an unprecedented 55 crore devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.
The Kumbh Mela which started on January 13 will continue till February 26 (Maha Shivratri).
Half of India's 110 crore Sanatan followers have immersed themselves, and this number is expected to surpass 60 crore by the final bathing ritual on February 26, an official statement said, adding this Maha Kumbh has seen the largest participation in any religious, cultural, or social event.
16:57 IST, February 18th 2025
Drone neutralised over Ram temple in Ayodhya, FIR registered
Police intercepted a drone camera flying over the Ram temple route here during a trial of an anti-drone system on Tuesday and shot it down, officials said.
According to the officials, a bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough examination of the drone camera and confirmed that there was no security threat. A case has been registered at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station.
16:51 IST, February 18th 2025
Four detained and taken into custody: Patna SSP Awakash Kumar on firing incident
"Four rounds of firing were done... Four people have been detained and taken into custody in the incident... No one was injured in the incident...All the civilians inside the building are safe...We are also trying to find out some of the goons who have absconded...The situation is normal...We are conducting raids at several places to find the other accused...We have not found Dharmendra..." said Patna SSP Awakash Kumar.
16:50 IST, February 18th 2025
"Why did people come from US in chains?" asks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
"Why did people come from the US in chains? Why did such deportation take place? Did the PM protest? Mr Jaishankar, what did you do?" asked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
16:23 IST, February 18th 2025
Uttarakhand HC orders demolition of dilapidated buildings near Kalagarh Dam
Uttarakhand High Court has directed Pauri Garhwal’s district magistrate and the director of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve to demolish the dilapidated buildings near the Kalagarh Dam.
16:22 IST, February 18th 2025
Four criminals open fire outside a house in Patna
The firing took place in Patna's Kankarbagh area today around 2 pm. Four criminals opened fire outside a house. After the firing, all the criminals went into hiding inside a house nearby. STF has reached the spot along with the Police. The force has surrounded the entire building from all sides. The criminals are being appealed to surrender. Patna SSP along with all the top officers present at the spot. STF team is conducting a search operation in the entire area, said Patna Police.
16:21 IST, February 18th 2025
Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 86.96 against US dollar
Rupee depreciated 8 paise to close at 86.96 (provisional) against US dollar weighed down by sustained foreign fund outflows and an uptick in the US Dollar index. Forex traders said there is a negative bias for the USD/INR pair as foreign investors continue to sell domestic equities and the RBI support is tapering off slowly.
14:41 IST, February 18th 2025
Clash Between 2 Communities in Bihar, 10 Arrested
The police have arrested 10 people, including a woman, as part of the investigation into a clash that broke out between two communities in Bihar's Jamui district on Sunday in which three persons were injured, police said. The arrested woman has been identified as Khushboo Pandey, widely known as 'Hindu Sherni'.
14:40 IST, February 18th 2025
Suchir Balaji's Family Dismiss Autopsy Report, Send Hair for Retesting
Suchir Balaji's family has now dismissed the final autopsy report and has sent their son's hair for fresh testing.
14:39 IST, February 18th 2025
5 Kumbh Pilgrims Dead in Road Accident in Rajasthan
Five people returning from the Maha Kumbh mela died and three got injured when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, police said.
14:23 IST, February 18th 2025
2 Injured After Fire Breaks Out Near MP HC in Indore
Two people were injured in a fire that broke out in a canteen near Gate No. 3 of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Indore. The blaze has been doused off. Details awaited. "The fire broke out in a restaurant, and a coaching centre and hostel are nearby. The locals first tried to douse the fire, and later the fire brigade doused it," said a fire official.
14:22 IST, February 18th 2025
KIIT Student Death: MLAs Raise Issue in Odisha Assembly
Legislators cutting across party lines on Tuesday expressed grief in the Odisha assembly over the death of a Nepali student on the KIIT campus here and condemned the alleged mistreatment of several other students from the neighbouring country by the private institute's authorities.
14:21 IST, February 18th 2025
Punjab HC Asks State Govt to Decide Representation of Illegal Travel Agents
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Punjab government to decide on a representation seeking action against illegal travel agents duping innocents by illegally sending them abroad.
14:03 IST, February 18th 2025
Third Summons Against Ranveer Allahbadia Issued
Third summons issued against Ranveer Allahbadia by Khar police station; he has already skipped two summons.
13:46 IST, February 18th 2025
Bengal BJP MLAs Stage Protest Against Mamata Banerjee-Govt
BJP legislators led by Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday staged a sit-in on the premises of the West Bengal Assembly in protest against alleged appeasement politics by the Mamata Banerjee government.
13:45 IST, February 18th 2025
Agreement on Revised Deal for Avoidance of Double Taxation Between India-Qatar
Agreement on the Revised agreement for avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income between India and Qatar exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, at Hyderabad House, in Delhi
13:44 IST, February 18th 2025
Nepal Embassy Tweets on KIIT Controversy
Nepal Embassy in India tweets "Ambassador of Nepal to India, Dr Shankar P Sharma had a telephone conversation with Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and also met his representatives. Prof. Samanta briefed Dr Sharma about the actions taken by KIIT including a public apology letter from the VC and termination of few staff"
13:22 IST, February 18th 2025
TN Budget for 2025-26 To Be Presented on March 14
The Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will begin on March 14 with the presentation of the Budget for 2025-26, Assembly Speaker M Appavu informed on Tuesday.
13:21 IST, February 18th 2025
'Abuse of law': SC Junks Sukesh Chandrasekhar Plea
Calling it an abuse of the process of the law, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to shift him from Mandoli Jail in the national capital to any other prison, except ones in Punjab and Delhi.
13:19 IST, February 18th 2025
'This is the Problem With You People': UP CM Lashes Out at Opposition
In the Assembly, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "...This is the problem with you people, you (Samajwadi Party) will oppose every good work which is in the interest of the state. This type of opposition should be condemned...These people will teach their children in English medium schools but if the govt wants to give facilities to other's children, they will make them study Urdu, they want them to become Maulvis..."
12:45 IST, February 18th 2025
PM Modi Holds Delegation-Level Talks with Emir of Qatar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, in Delhi
12:42 IST, February 18th 2025
Ramzan 2025: Telangana Govt Relaxes Timings for State Employees
Telangana Government has issued an order permitting all Government Muslim Employees/Teachers/Contract /Out-sourcing/Boards/ Corporations & Public Sector Employees working in the State to leave their Offices/Schools at 4.00 pm during the Month of Ramzan from 2nd March to 31st March (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period.
12:39 IST, February 18th 2025
What Do You Want to Do About Obscene Content on YouTube?: SC Asks Centre
“We would like you (government) to do something, if the government is willing to do something, we are happy. Otherwise, we are not going to leave this vacuum and barren area the way it is being misused by so-called YouTube channels and YouTubers..,” Justice Surya Kant tells Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and seeks Attorney General and Solicitor General assistance in the matter.
12:25 IST, February 18th 2025
Suspicious Object Found in Pulwama, Security Heightened
A suspicious object was found in Pinglish Nagwadi in Tral, Pulwama, after which the security forces cordoned off the area. Later, the bomb disposal squad destroyed the suspicious object.
12:24 IST, February 18th 2025
Actress Juhi Chawla Takes Holy Dip in Sangam at Maha Kumbh
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla took a holy dip in Maha Kumbh 2025; she says, "This morning has been the most beautiful morning in my life...I took a holy dip in the Sangam. I didn't want to leave that place. It was an amazing and beautiful experience. I thank the police and everyone who has made such good arrangements."
12:22 IST, February 18th 2025
PM Modi Meets Emir of Qatar at Hyderabad House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, at the Hyderabad House in Delhi.
11:42 IST, February 18th 2025
No Other Show to be Aired Until Further Notice: SC
Justice Surya Kant has ordered that ‘petitioner or his associates shall not air any other show till further orders.’
11:40 IST, February 18th 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia Cannot Leave Country Without Court Permission
If any other fir on same set of allegations is registered in Jaipur, arrest of petitioner shall remain stayed in that also. Petitioner shall deposit his passport at Thane police station. He shall not leave country without prior permission of this court: Justice Surya Kant
11:38 IST, February 18th 2025
Big Relief to Ranveer Allahbadia!
We direct - (i) no further FIR shall be registered against petitioner on the basis of episode aired on show India's Got Latent (ii) petitioner shall be at liberty to approach local police of Maharashtra and Assam for protection of his life and liberty in case of threat.
11:37 IST, February 18th 2025
'Arrest of Petitioner in Maha and Assam FIRs Shall Remain Stayed'
Ina big relief to Ranveer Allahbadia, Justice Kant has held, “Issue notice. Meanwhile, arrest of petitioner in Maharashtra and Assam FIRs shall remain stayed, subject to his joining investigation. Further subject to his cooperating fully...he won't be accompanied by counsel inside police station.”
11:35 IST, February 18th 2025
'The Words You Have Chosen, Parents Will be Ashamed'
"The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. Entire society will feel ashamed. The pervert mind. The perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited! We have judicial system, bound by rule of law. If there are threats, law will take course," Justice Surya Kant.
11:34 IST, February 18th 2025
'If You Can Seek Cheap Publicity, the Person Extending Threat is Also...'
Abhinav Chandrachud said, "Please see my interim application. "Ranveer Allahabadia ki zubaan kaatkar laane wale ko milega 5 lakhs ka inaam" is the threat."
Justice Kant responded saying, “If you can seek cheap publicity by using abusive language, this person extending threat is also seeking publicity.”
11:33 IST, February 18th 2025
'You Cannot Take the Society for Granted': SC on Allahbadia's Remarks
The top court has said that just because Ranveer Allahbadia is popular, he does not get the right to say anything and take the society for granted - “Somebody thinks that because I have become so and so popular, I can speak any kind of words and take entire society for granted...you tell us anyone in the world who would like such words!”
11:28 IST, February 18th 2025
'There is Something Dirty in This Person's Mind...'
Calling Ranveer Allahbadia's mind dirty, Justice Surya Kant said, “He is insulting parents also! There is something dirty in this person's mind that has been spread through this program. Why the Courts should favor him?”
11:27 IST, February 18th 2025
'If This is Not Obscenity...'
Justice Surya Kant lashes out at Abhinav Chandrachud saying, “If this is not obscenity in this country, then what it!? See the language you are using! You have got license to speak all kind of...?”
11:26 IST, February 18th 2025
'What Are the Parameters of Obscenity?': SC Questions Ranveer
Questioning the YouTuber on the ‘parameters of obscenity’, SC asked, “What are the parameters of obscenity/vulgarity?”
To which Ranveer's lawyer said, “ This is for clubbing of FIRs. Petitioner has received death threats. First in Maharashtra, then Assam, now Jaipur...there is a reward...offense is old S.153A (promoting hatred).”
11:24 IST, February 18th 2025
'Are You Defending the Statements?': SC to Ranveer Allahbadia
Justice Surya Kant has asked if Ranveer Allahbadia is defending the statements he has made, to which his lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud said, “Not at all. I personally am disgusted. But whether it rises to the level of criminal offense is another question.”
11:12 IST, February 18th 2025
Supreme Court Begins Hearing Ranveer Allahbadia's Plea
The hearing begins in Supreme Court over Ranveer Allahbadia’s petition in 'India Got Latent' controversy case
11:06 IST, February 18th 2025
SC To Hear Ranveer Allahbadia's Plea Shortly
The hearing of Ranveer Allahbadia's plea in the Supreme Court is expected to begin shortly.
10:54 IST, February 18th 2025
5 Dead After Dumper Truck Collided with Loading Vehicle in MP
5 dead and around 20 injured in a road accident where a dumper truck collided with a loading vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.
10:53 IST, February 18th 2025
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Launches E-Vidhan Sabha App
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, launches the e-Vidhan Sabha Application (NeVA) for the session of the Legislative Assembly at Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, Uttarakhand
Dehradun.
10:35 IST, February 18th 2025
Emir of Qatar Interacts with the Ministers of India
Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar and President Droupadi Murmu introduce each other to their respective country's ministers and delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in Delhi.
10:34 IST, February 18th 2025
Uttarakhand Budget Session: CM Dhami Meets Speaker Ritu Khanduri
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri ahead of start of the Budget Session.
10:33 IST, February 18th 2025
Nepal Embassy Officers to Visit KIIT Amid Controversy
2 officers of Nepal embassy likely to visit Odisha institute on Tuesday over student's death
10:25 IST, February 18th 2025
Emir of Qatar Receives Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Emir of Qatar accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
09:52 IST, February 18th 2025
Sensex Declines 201.44 Points, Nifty Dips
Sensex declines 201.44 points to 75,795.42 in early trade; Nifty dips 82.65 points to 22,876.85
09:51 IST, February 18th 2025
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of Cancer Hospital in Bageshwar Dham
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) says, “On the coming February 23, the PM is coming to Bageshwar Dham to lay the foundation stone for a cancer hospital. He is coming for a noble cause. I would be welcoming him…”
09:49 IST, February 18th 2025
Devotees Throng Varanasi After Taking Holy Dip in Sangam
Devotees in huge numbers reach Varanasi for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after taking a holy dip in Prayagraj.
09:10 IST, February 18th 2025
Sand Artists Makes Art of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Ahead of His Visit
Sand artist Madhurendra Kumar creates an art of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ahead of his visit to the district today. CM Nitish Kumar will inaugurate and lay stone of several projects in Kaimur later today.
09:09 IST, February 18th 2025
Security Heightened Outside Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow Ahead of UP Budget Session
ADCP Central Lucknow, Manisha Singh says, “The budget session is starting from today and keeping this in mind, we have made full security arrangements. We have divided the areas around the assembly into six sectors…”
09:07 IST, February 18th 2025
Entrepreneurship, Energy and Technology 3 Pillars of India-Qatar Relations
Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "We are set for a transition in the world. This transition is going to rest on the pillars of sustainability. It's going to rest on the pillar of entrepreneurship and energy. We have a huge start-up ecosystem in India, which will be inviting investments from Qatar. And we are looking at technology. These three pillars will define how we are going to work together in this changing world..."
08:45 IST, February 18th 2025
Security Heightened Outside KIIT in Bhubaneswar
Security deployed at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar. According to Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh, a Nepali girl student died by suicide after being harassed by a third-year Mechanical engineering student of KIIT University; the accused has also been arrested.
08:44 IST, February 18th 2025
Delhi Accident: Audi Hits Two People on a Scooty, 1 Critical
Two people who were travelling on a scooty got injured after an Audi car hit them in front of the Jorbagh Post Office. The car was being driven recklessly. Both the injured were rushed to a trauma centre, where Naitik is stable while Tushar is in critical condition.
08:43 IST, February 18th 2025
2 MoUs Signed Between India and Qatar
Two MoUs signed between India and Qatar in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the inaugural event of India-Qatar Joint Business Forum organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
08:03 IST, February 18th 2025
Tesla Begins Hiring in India
Tesla has begun hiring in India following Elon Musk's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
08:00 IST, February 18th 2025
Gurdaspur Blast: FSL Team Arrives at the Spot, Probe Underway
An FSL team arrived at the residence of Sukhdev Singh in Raimal village, Gurdaspur.
07:58 IST, February 18th 2025
Footfall at NDLS Returns to Normal Days After Deadly Stampede
After days of overwhelming crowd and a deadly stampede that claimed 18 lives, footfall at New Delhi railway station has returned to normal.
07:39 IST, February 18th 2025
Delhi Car Accident: Luxury Car Crashes into Tree Late at Night
A speeding luxury car crashed into a tree in Lodhi Road area late last night.
07:38 IST, February 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh: Over 52Cr Devotees Have Taken Holy Dip in35 Days
Over 52 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the first 35 days of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering.
07:36 IST, February 18th 2025
EAM S Jaishankar Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met former Prime Minister of UK Rishi Sunak in Delhi on Monday.
07:17 IST, February 18th 2025
Delta Airlines Plane Crash in Toronto
A Delta Airlines plane crashed while landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport and flipped upside down; 17 passengers are injured but no casualties have been reported.
07:16 IST, February 18th 2025
Section 163 Imposed in Dehradun Ahead of Uttarakhand Budget Session
Dehradun DM Savin Bansal has implemented Section 163 of BNSS to maintain peace within a radius of 300 meters around the assembly, in view of the possibility of adverse impact on peace and order due to activities like 'dharna', demonstration and hunger strike in view of the budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly starting from today.
07:14 IST, February 18th 2025
Explosion Outside Policeman's House in Gurdaspur
An explosion took place outside the house of a policeman in Gurdaspur, Punjab; a CCTV video of this explosion has also surfaced. This explosion took place in Raimal village of Dera Baba Nanak in Batala, Gurdaspur.
06:40 IST, February 18th 2025
New Delhi CM Oath Ceremony on Feb 20
As per BJP sources, the new Delhi CM is expected to take oath on February 20 at the Ramlila Maidan at 4:30 pm; the swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other top politicians, movie stars, business tycoons and the general public.
06:40 IST, February 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees Continue to Visit Prayagraj
As the Maha Kumbh Mela draws closer to its conclusion on Feb 26, Prayagraj has been witnessing heavy crowd as devotees continue to throng the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip.
06:40 IST, February 18th 2025
SC To Hear Ranveer Allahbadia's Plea Today
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who stirred a controversy with his filthy remarks on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the FIRs filed against him. A two-judge bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will be hearing the plea today, as per the cause list.
Published 06:40 IST, February 18th 2025