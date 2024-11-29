Published 06:32 IST, November 29th 2024
Eknath Shinde Cancels Mahayuti Meeting, Heads to Satara Village as BJP Firm on CM Post
Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest news updates...
- India News
- 23 min read
All eyes are on Maharashtra today as the suspense over the Chief Minister face is expected to end today amid confusion between BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde of the Sena, after BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance registered a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest updates…
Live Blog
Apart from the speculation over Maharashtra CM face, other important news for today include the protests over the arrest of the ISKCON priest in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das, the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament and the investigation regarding the low-intensity blast in the national capital on Thursday among others.
- Listen to this article
23:44 IST, November 29th 2024
Kolkata hospital says it won't treat Bangladeshi patients
A hospital in north Kolkata's Manicktala area on Friday said it would not treat patients from Bangladesh amid protests over the alleged atrocities on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.
An official of the JN Ray Hospital said the decision was forced by insults meted out to the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals.
23:29 IST, November 29th 2024
CBI Files Chargesheet in RG Kar Irregularities Case, Dr Sandip Ghosh in list
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet in connection with a case of financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Former Principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh and four others have been named in the chargesheet, officials said.
According to an official release, the CBI filed the chargesheet on November 29 in the Special Judge, CBI Court, Alipore, against: (1) Dr Sandip Ghosh, the then Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata; (2) Dr Ashish Kumar Pandey, the then House Staff of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital; (3) Biplab Singha, Proprietor of M/s Maa Tara Traders; (4) Suman Hazra, Proprietor of M/s Hazra Medical; and (5) Afsar Ali Khan, Additional Security and Key person of M/s Eshan Cafe.
22:53 IST, November 29th 2024
Eknath Shinde to Make 'Big Decision' in Next 24 Hours, says Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said that the name of the Chief Ministerial face for Maharashtra should be announced by Friday midnight and caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, will take a big decision in the next 24 hours.
The Shiv Sena leader also asserted that Eknath Shinde will take any position in the Union cabinet as his interest lies in Maharashtra politics.
22:26 IST, November 29th 2024
IMD Issues Red Alert as Cyclone Fengal Nears Landfall Tomorrow
Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu tomorrow evening and a red alert has been issued for various parts of the southern states in view of incessant rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.
As of today's evening, the cyclone was 300-350 km away from the coastline of Tamil Nadu, as per IMD Head of Cyclonic Division, Ananda Das.
Das said that a red alert has been issued in view of heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls in several parts of Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and interior Karnataka.
He further said that the coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall, adding that on November 30, there will be heavy rainfall in the interior area of Tamil Nadu.
22:04 IST, November 29th 2024
"Terrorism will be crushed, eliminated," vows J-K LG Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday, elaborated on the developmental vision for the erstwhile state, and asserted that terrorism would be "crushed" and "eliminated" from the Union Territory.
LG Manoj Sinha noted the progress made in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four years and expressed optimism that the Union Territory would be among the developed states across the country.
21:45 IST, November 29th 2024
Gujarat's 'Gharchola' Handicraft Gets GI Tag, Boosting State's Total to 27
Gujarat's cultural handicraft 'Gharchola' receives GI Tag, takes state's tally to 27
21:33 IST, November 29th 2024
Kangana Ranaut expresses concern on "unrest" in Bangladesh
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday expressed concern over the condition of Hindu priests in Bangladesh amid the row over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.
Kangana Ranaut, who is an MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, said there is "no movement" on social media to raise awareness about the alleged atrocities against the Hindus in Bangladesh.
"The condition of Sadhus and saints in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern for us. It is a matter of worry that no protests are taking place here against these atrocities...There is no movement on social media with all eyes on Bangladesh. These things are also worrying," Kangana Ranaut told reporters here on Friday.
21:24 IST, November 29th 2024
Indian Secular Front Protests Against Atrocities on Minorities in Bangladesh
Kolkata, West Bengal: Indian Secular Front deputation holds protest over the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.
21:14 IST, November 29th 2024
Delhi Police bans use of laser lights and drones near IGI airport till Jan 26
Delhi Police has imposed a ban on the use of laser lights and drone activities in the funnel area within the approach path of flights to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).
The order, which came into effect on November 28, will remain in force till January 26, 2025 (both dates inclusive).
According to the order, a number of farmhouses, banquets, hotels, restaurants etc. have come up in and around the jurisdiction of IGI Airport, wherein a lot of lights, including laser beams, are used on celebrations of marriage parties and different events held therein, which is a source of nuisance in general and a cause of vision distraction to the pilots in particular.
20:55 IST, November 29th 2024
Puducherry Port Raises Storm Warning Signal 7 as Cyclone Fengal Approaches
Puducherry Port raises storm warning signal number 7 as Cyclone Fengal is set to make landfall tomorrow evening as per the IMD.
20:43 IST, November 29th 2024
Kanchipuram District Announces Holiday for Schools and Colleges on Nov 30 Due to Rainfall Warning
Kanchipuram District Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan has announced a holiday for schools and colleges including private educational institutions in Kanchipuram district, on November 30, due to heavy rainfall warning by MET: Kanchipuram District Collectorate
20:32 IST, November 29th 2024
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Reviews 'Samadhan Shivirs' Progress
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a review meeting of the ‘Samadhan Shivirs’.
20:20 IST, November 29th 2024
Chengalpattu Collector Reviews Cyclone Fengal Preparations in Mamallapuram
Tamil Nadu: Chengalpattu District Collector Thiru S Arunraj reviews preparations for Cyclone Fengal in Mamallapuram.
20:06 IST, November 29th 2024
IAF Chief AP Singh Reviews Operations and Highlights Readiness at Pune Base
Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, visited Air Force Station Pune on Thursday. He reviewed operational installations and maintenance units. At 9 Base Repair Depot, he lauded indigenization efforts & use of modern tools for automation. Addressing personnel, the Air Force Chief emphasized the need for IAF to be agile amidst global tensions. He also highlighted future challenges, and stressed persistent operational fitness, vigilance, and readiness to secure India's skies: Indian Air Force
19:42 IST, November 29th 2024
NGT imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on MCD for dumping garbage near visually impaired school
The National Green Tribunal on Friday imposed Rs 20 lakh fine on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for illegally dumping solid waste in a dhalao near a school for the visually impaired in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) observed that authorities cannot be allowed to take advantage of the student's disability and infringe on their right to clean environment.
The green body was hearing the issue of the students of Akhil Bhartiya Netrahin Sangh school facing challenges and health risks because of the overflowing dhalao (garbage receptacle point) and several open sewage holes near the school.
A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had filed a report that reflected the "pathetic condition" of the dhalao and the "danger" posed by "several open sewage holes" and potholes.
"The CPCB report also reflects non-compliance with the provisions of solid waste management and liquid waste management by the MCD," said the bench also comprising judicial members Justices Sudhir Agarwal and Arun Kumar Tyagi along with expert member Afroz Ahmad.
The tribunal said, according to the MCD's report, steps had been taken to close the dhalao that existed for the last three decades.
19:40 IST, November 29th 2024
Priests' entry in Ayodhya Ram temple to be banned in case of death, birth in their family
In case of impurity due to birth or death in any priest's family, entry of that particular priest in the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completely prohibited, member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Anil Mishra said on Friday.
Priests who have completed six months of training will soon be entrusted with the responsibility of conducting rituals at the Ram temple.
According to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the new priests will have to follow the guidelines made by the religious committee of the Ram temple.
According to the guidelines, priests will conduct rituals in all the 18 temples within the complex of Ram Janmabhoomi on a rotational basis.
Anil Mishra, a member of the Ram Temple Trust, said a training programme was conducted recently for the deployment of priests at the Ram temple. A team of highly qualified individuals in Ayodhya provided six months of training to 20 priests.
Mishra said in the event of birth or death in any priest's family, the priest will not be allowed to enter the temple. A priest's entry in the temple is completely prohibited in a state of impurity, as he turns impure in the event of death or birth in his family, Mishra said.
Giving the details about the dress code of the priests, Mishra said from the waist down, one must wear an 'achala', and on the upper body a 'chaubandi' along with a turban or 'safa'.
Woollen clothes in the same colour (saffron) can also be worn during the winter season. There will be a restriction on carrying mobile phones during worship, especially android phones.
19:39 IST, November 29th 2024
Rajasthan BJP president receives death threat, accused arrested
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore received a death threat over phone on Friday with the caller also allegedly abusing him. Police said the accused was later arrested from Anupgarh district in Rajasthan.
Rathore, a Rajya Sabha MP, was in Delhi when he received the call.
"The man called me and threatened to shoot me," Rathore told PTI from Delhi.
He said that as soon as he picked up the call, the caller started abusing him, and said he would shoot him.
The police has been informed about the matter, he said.
Following the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal, and several other BJP leaders reached out to Rathore to inquire about the incident.
Anupgarh Superintendent of Police Ramesh Morya said that the accused, Hetram, was arrested.
"He made the call from a SIM card registered in his son's name," he said.
19:01 IST, November 29th 2024
Gujarat ATS nabs labourer for providing information on Coast Guard ships to Pak agent
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a labourer for allegedly sharing sensitive information regarding the movement of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships with a Pakistani agent, said a police official.
Dipesh Gohel, who worked as a welder-cum-labourer at Okha jetty in the coastal Devbhumi Dwarka district, shared sensitive information about ICG ships coming to the jetty with a Pakistan-based woman for a payment of Rs 200 per day, said Superintendent of Police (ATS) K Siddharth.
He has been arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and waging war against the government under sections 61 and 147 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SP told reporters.
The ATS had been keeping a close watch on Gohel after receiving a tip-off that the labourer was in touch with an agent of Pakistan's spy agency ISI or an Army officer. Technical surveillance mounted after the tip-off established that phone calls and messages to Gohel emanated from Pakistan, he said.
"For the past three years, Gohel has been employed by a contractor who repairs Coast Guard vessels at Okha jetty. Gohel came in contact with a woman named Sahima on Facebook nearly seven months ago. The woman then started talking to him on WhatsApp," informed Siddharth.
The woman, who told Gohel that she works for the Pakistan Navy, offered to pay Rs 200 per day if he shares names and numbers of Coast Guard ships arriving at the jetty and their movement, said the police officer.
18:45 IST, November 29th 2024
Assam CM Himanta Attends Oath-Taking of 5 NDA MLAs
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets, "Attended the oath-taking ceremony of the 5 newly elected NDA MLAs at the Assam Legislative Assembly. The NDA strength in the House has now reached 82 seats, our highest ever tally."
18:25 IST, November 29th 2024
Infomerics Chief Economist Manoranjan Sharma Comments on India's GDP Growth
On the GDP of India, Chief Economist Infomerics Manoranjan Sharma says, "GDP figures for the July-September quarter 2024 have just been placed in the public domain. These figures are somewhat on the lower side because we had expected these figures to be about 6.5%, and most economists and planners, well-informed persons, were expecting GDP growth in the July-September quarter in the band of 6.4 to 6.7-6.8%. So viewed in this perspective, these figures seem to be a little lower. The RBI has projected GDP growth for the year 24-25 to be about 7.2%, and the government of India's estimation assessment for the full year is in the band of 6.5 to 7%. The 6.5 to 7% growth for the full year 24-25 is fully achievable and there is no reason for any undue concern on this score..."
18:12 IST, November 29th 2024
Govt Provides Skill Development Training to 1.56 Crore People for Nation-Building, says Pabitra Margherita
Govt has given skill development training to 1.56 crore people and that is nation-building: Union MoS Pabitra Margherita
17:49 IST, November 29th 2024
MP CM Mohan Yadav visits Lapp Group offices in Germany's Stuttgart
MP CM Mohan Yadav visits Lapp Group offices in Germany's Stuttgart.
17:30 IST, November 29th 2024
Odisha Poll Results Surprised Experts Who Doubted BJP's Chances, says PM Modi
Odisha poll results surprised big political experts who had completely rejected idea of BJP forming govt in state: PM Modi.
17:29 IST, November 29th 2024
BJP Worked for Odisha's Development Despite Being Out of Power, says PM Modi
BJP dedicatedly worked for development of Odisha even when party was not in power in state: PM Modi.
17:05 IST, November 29th 2024
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Lord Lingaraj and Jagannath in Bhubaneswar
"Today, I have received this chance to come here on the land of Lord Lingaraj. I salute this place. I also bow down to Lord Jagannath. I am thankful to the love and affection that I've received here," says PM Modi addressing a programme organised by BJP's state unit in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
16:43 IST, November 29th 2024
Suvendu Adhikari Calls for Action Against Bangladesh Embassy
West Bengal Assembly LoP & BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, "The people at the Bangladeshi Embassy should be called in and should be taught a proper lesson... This is my request, I can't do it myself... I appeal to the patriotic people of India to boycott Bangladesh... Tomorrow, there will be two big Hindu processions in Jadavpur and Barasat. On Monday, we have a big meeting around Petrapole where permission is given..."
16:33 IST, November 29th 2024
Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval Attend DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends the three-day DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. NSA Ajit Doval also attends the event.
16:28 IST, November 29th 2024
Startups have key role to play in space sector, says ISRO Chairman
Private sector and startups have a key role to play as India looks to boost its space activities to grab more share of the global market, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said on Friday.
He was speaking on 'ISRO's vision and the rise of India's space Tech companies' at the country's flagship startup festival Huddle Global 2024, organised by Kerala Startup Mission here.
16:17 IST, November 29th 2024
Himachal CM Requests Special Industrial Package from Centre
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has requested Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, to provide a special industrial package for the hilly-state, an official statement said on Friday.
Sukhu, who met with the union minister in Delhi on Thursday, said that Himachal Pradesh should receive a special industrial package similar to those granted to Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states, the statement noted.
He argued that such a package is crucial for ensuring balanced regional development.
16:05 IST, November 29th 2024
Islamic group calls for Iskcon ban in Bangladesh
Anti-Iskcon protest in Dhaka outside Baitul Mukkaram Mosque.
Hefazat-E-Islam holds protest to ban Iskcon in Bangladesh.
15:48 IST, November 29th 2024
India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Minorities Amid Rising Violence: MEA
On Bangladesh situation, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targetted attacks on Hindus and other minorities... The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric. Increasing incidents of violence and provocation cannot be dismissed merely as media exaggerations. We call upon Bangladesh to take steps for the protection of minorities..."
15:38 IST, November 29th 2024
Rajasthan Minister Madan Dilawar Comments on Shiva Temple Claim at Ajmer Sharif
On a suit claiming Shiva temple within Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Rajasthan Minister Madan Dilawar says, "I will not say anything on this, the court will decide on this. But it is true that Aurangzeb and Babar demolished most of the temples and built mosques. The truth will come out after investigation..."
14:25 IST, November 29th 2024
Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives in Bhubaneswar for Conference
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Odisha's Bhubaneswar to attend the three-day DGP/IGP Conference which will be presided over by PM Modi
14:23 IST, November 29th 2024
SC Hearing in Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Deferred to Dec 9
Supreme Court defers hearing to December 9 on the matter relating to Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Masjid issue.
14:22 IST, November 29th 2024
7 Dead in Bus Overturned in Maharashtra's Gondia
A State transport bus met with an accident after it lost control and overturned near Bindravana Tola village in the Gondia district. So far, 7 people have died.
13:49 IST, November 29th 2024
Karnataka WCD Minister on Funds for Differently-Abled Being Slashed
On the allegations that Karnataka govt slashed funds for differently-abled by 80%, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development says, " There is nothing like that, according to the application comes, we declare funds in the budget. Last year, as per applications, we gave Rs 40 crore extra for this. This year, few applications have come and based on that we will do the needful during the supplementary budget. It is not like we take funds for disabled people and invest it in something else"
13:48 IST, November 29th 2024
Karnataka Slashes Funds for Differently-Abled by 80%
In a major decision, the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has slashed down the funds for differently-abled by 80 percent. The drastic cut in last year's allocation has come as a big shock to those waiting for these funds.
13:46 IST, November 29th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Chennai
As per IMD, Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 06 hours.
13:27 IST, November 29th 2024
Ajit Doval Arrives in Bhubaneswar for DGP-IP Conference
National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval arrives at Bhubaneswar to attend the DGP-IGP conference that will be held here from November 29 to December 1.
13:13 IST, November 29th 2024
Eknath Shinde Cancels Mahayuti Meeting in Mumbai
Eknath Shinde Cancels Mahayuti Meeting in Mumbai amid conjecture regarding Maharashtra CM face
12:37 IST, November 29th 2024
Trade Unions Stage Bandh in Tamil Nadu's Theni
Trade Unions stage a complete shutdown in Theni against the 18 per cent GST on commercial rentals.
12:36 IST, November 29th 2024
Sambhal Violence: SC Says No Further Action Till...
Sambhal Violence: Supreme Court Says No Further Action in Suit Against Mosque Till Plea Listed in HC
12:34 IST, November 29th 2024
Rohini School Receives Bomb Threat
A day after a low-intensity blast was reported in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini, Venkateshwar Global School (VGS) in Rohini has received a bomb threat following which the school building has been evacuated and an extensive search is underway.
12:04 IST, November 29th 2024
Crackdown on Jaish-Lashkar OGWs Network in Jammu
Crackdown on Jaish - Lashkar Over Ground Workers (OGWs) network in Jammu region
12:03 IST, November 29th 2024
PM Modi to Address Programme by Odisha BJP
PM Modi to address a program organised by Odisha BJP to be held in Bhubaneswar today.
12:02 IST, November 29th 2024
Sambhal Violence: DM Participates in Flag March in UP District
DM Sambhal, Dr Rajender Pensiya takes part in the flag march conducted by Police in Sambhal, ahead of Friday prayers.
11:41 IST, November 29th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Schools Closed Today
Schools in Chennai are closed today due to heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, because of Cyclone Fengal
11:38 IST, November 29th 2024
PM Modi Condoles Death of Mangal Munda
Condoling the death of Birsa Munda's great grandson, PM Modi said in a post on ‘X', “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Mangal Munda Ji, a descendant of Lord Birsa Munda Ji. His demise is an irreparable loss for his family as well as the tribal society of Jharkhand. May God give strength to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”
11:37 IST, November 29th 2024
Sambhal Masjid Case: Next Hearing on January 8
Next hearing in Shahi Jama Masjid case on January 8
11:19 IST, November 29th 2024
Second Round Meeting for Mahayuti Leaders in Delhi Today
Mahayuti leaders to again arrive in delhi for second round of meeting to decide cabinet berths and portfolios
11:18 IST, November 29th 2024
Rajya Sabha Adjourned till 11:00 am on Dec 2
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 December 2024 (till 11 am) amid chaos and ruckus from the opposition
11:18 IST, November 29th 2024
Lok Sabha Adjourned till 12 Noon Amid Ruckus
Amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha, House adjourned till 12 noon
10:38 IST, November 29th 2024
AAP MPs Stage Protest in Parliament Premises
Aam Aadmi Party MPs protest in Parliament premises alleging deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi
10:30 IST, November 29th 2024
Manipur Unrest: Schools and Colleges Reopen Today
Schools, colleges in Manipur's Imphal Valley, Jiribam district reopen
10:29 IST, November 29th 2024
Sambhal Mosque Survey Report Likely to be Submitted Today
Security was stepped up across the district ahead of Friday prayers and the likely submission of a report on the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid here by the court-appointed ASI team following claims that a temple once stood at the spot.
10:07 IST, November 29th 2024
PM to Attend All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar
PM Modi to attend two-day All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police starting from November 30 in Bhubaneswar. The PMO says critical components of national security, including counter terrorism, left wing extremism, coastal security, to be discussed.
10:06 IST, November 29th 2024
Two-Tier Security in Sambhal, Forces Deployed
Forces including women constables have been deployed, there is a two tier security in Sambhal. Volunteers will check Aadhaar cards so that no one from outside enters district.
10:04 IST, November 29th 2024
Bihar Gangster Killed in Gurugram Encounter
Notorious criminal carrying ₹2 lakh reward killed in encounter. A notorious gangster from bihar, saroj rai, was killed in an encounter in Gurugram.
09:41 IST, November 29th 2024
PM Modi's 3 Day-Odisha Visit Begins Today
PM is on a 3-day visit to Odisha from today and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving today
09:40 IST, November 29th 2024
Birsa Munda's Great-Grandson Mangal Munda Dies at 45
Tribal icon Birsa Munda's great-grandson Mangal Munda, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after being injured in a road accident, died of "cardiovascular failure" on Friday, an official of the health facility said. He was 45.
09:39 IST, November 29th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: IMD Issues Advisory for Tamil Nadu Fishermen
The IMD has issued an advisory for fishermen across Tamil Nadu, urging them to avoid venturing into the sea until November 30 due to adverse weather conditions.
09:05 IST, November 29th 2024
'Cancel Awarding of Tungsten Mining Rights in Madurai': Stalin Writes to PM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to cancel the awarding of Tungsten Mining rights in Madurai District
09:04 IST, November 29th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Chennai to Witness Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds
Chennai witnesses high tide and gusty winds along with rain as a result of the formation of deep depressing in the Bay of Bengal
09:03 IST, November 29th 2024
Metal Detectors Installed at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal
Metal detectors installed at the entrance of Shahi Jama Masjid in UP's Sambhal, ahead of the congregation of devotees for Friday prayers
08:28 IST, November 29th 2024
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS
Winter session of Parliament | AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the "increasing crime graph in the National Capital Delhi". (ANI)
08:26 IST, November 29th 2024
Thick Layer of Smog Over Agra's Taj Mahal
A thin layer of fog envelops the Taj Mahal. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality in the city is in the 'Moderate' category.
08:25 IST, November 29th 2024
Chinmoy Prabhu's 2 Aides Arrested in Bangladesh
Two aides of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das have been arrested by Bangladesh officials while they were delivering food to him in the jail. This comes as the atrocities against minorities especially Hindus continue in the South Asian country under Muhammad Yunus.
07:35 IST, November 29th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Schools Closed in Puducherry, Karaikal
Schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed for two days - November 29 and 30 due to heavy rain amid Cyclone Fengal.
07:34 IST, November 29th 2024
Delhi AQI Drops to 'Very Poor' in THIS Area
Air quality dips to the ' Very Poor' category at Delhi's ITO today, as per Central Pollution Control Board
07:34 IST, November 29th 2024
Sambhal Violence: Security Heightened Amid Unrest
Security heightened in UP's Sambhal following the stone pelting incident on November 24 over the Shahi Jama Masjid Survey.
06:56 IST, November 29th 2024
Delhi Explosion: FIR Registered at Prashant Vihar Police Station
Police registered FIR in the bomb blast case that took place in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi. A case has been registered under several sections at Prashant Vihar police station.
06:55 IST, November 29th 2024
When Will Maharashtra CM be Announced?
"There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai", says Eknath Shinde after meeting with Amit Shah, Nadda.
06:53 IST, November 29th 2024
ICG Evacuates 6 Stranded Fishermen, 4 Workers from Cuddalore
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday successfully evacuated six stranded fishermen and four workers from the Chemplast jetty in Cuddalore, located about 2 km into the sea, amid worsening weather conditions.
06:31 IST, November 29th 2024
'Good and Positive': Eknath Shinde on Meeting with HM
After meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the meeting as “good and positive.” "The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said. (ANI)
06:27 IST, November 29th 2024
Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Likely to End Today
For the past few days, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the name of the CM face for Maharashtra, particularly between BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde. This suspense may end today with the official announcement, after the top leaders' meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:55 IST, November 29th 2024