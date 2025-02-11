Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Turbhe Dumping Ground in Navi Mumbai

Published 15:49 IST, February 11th 2025

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Turbhe Dumping Ground in Navi Mumbai

A massive fire broke out at the Turbhe dumping ground in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, sending thick smoke into the sky.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Turbhe Dumping Ground in Navi Mumbai | Image: ANI

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at the Turbhe dumping ground in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, sending thick smoke into the sky. Firefighters were rushed to the spot, and an operation was launched to douse the fire.

More to follow…

 

Updated 15:49 IST, February 11th 2025

