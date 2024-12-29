Published 07:07 IST, December 29th 2024
PM Modi to Launch BJP Election Campaign for Delhi Assembly Elections Today | LIVE
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings in Delhi in the next one week ahead of assembly elections in the national capital early next year.
- On Sunday, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new metro line in Rithala and address a public meeting in Japanese Park, Rohini, BJP insiders said.
06:51 IST, December 29th 2024
Yogi Adityanath Invites Union Minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh for Mahakumbh 2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital on Saturday to extend an invitation for the Mahakumbh 2025.
06:48 IST, December 29th 2024
'PM Modi Himself Took Care of Everything': Pralhad Joshi Slams Congress for Playing Politics Over Cremation of Former PM Manmohan Singh
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed the Congress party for playing politics over the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, despite the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to ensure proper arrangements for his cremation at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.
06:46 IST, December 29th 2024
Madhya Pradesh: 10-year-old Boy Falls Into Borewell in Guna
A ten-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, an officer said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.
Updated 07:07 IST, December 29th 2024