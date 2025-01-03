Published 06:59 IST, January 3rd 2025
Weather Update: Delhi, Gurugram, Noida Wake Up to Dense Fog, Chill | LIVE
Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- India News
- 2 min read
- Today’s minimum temperature in Noida is recorded at 9°c (degrees celsius), and the maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 24°c (degrees celsius).
- Throughout the day, the temperature is likely to be around 9°c (degrees celsius).
- The wind will blow at the speed of 3.64, and with the gust of 5.36, it will blow at 311 degrees.
- The sun will rise at around 07:13 AM in the morning, and around 05:35 PM, it will set in the evening.
- Here are the Live Updates
- Listen to this article
07:44 IST, January 3rd 2025
2 Killed, 18 Injured After Plane Crashes Into Commercial Building in California
A plane crashed into a commercial building in California killing 2 and injuring 18 people.
07:41 IST, January 3rd 2025
Tripura Govt Prioritizes Quality Education for Children From All Sections: CM Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that his government has given special priority to the development of the education infrastructure and is working to provide quality education to children from all sections of society.
07:40 IST, January 3rd 2025
Tripura Govt Takes Initiatives to Preserve Folk Culture, Uplift Scheduled Castes: CM Saha
The Tripura government is actively implementing various measures to preserve folk culture and ensure the comprehensive development of Scheduled Caste communities, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday.
06:58 IST, January 3rd 2025
People With Leftist Mindset Suffering From Sanatan Dharma Phobia: Tehseen Poonawalla on Kerala CM's Remarks
Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla has slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged remarks against Sanatan Dharma, saying that the people with a leftist mindset are suffering from a ‘mental disease’ of Sanatan Dharma phobia.
06:57 IST, January 3rd 2025
PM Modi to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects in Delhi Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, at around 12:10 PM, on Friday (January 3). At around 12:45 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi.
06:54 IST, January 3rd 2025
Weather Update of Delhi and Noida
Today’s minimum temperature in Noida is recorded at 9°c (degrees celsius), and the maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 24°c (degrees celsius). Throughout the day, the temperature is likely to hover around 9°c (degrees celsius). Today’s minimum temperature in Delhi is recorded at 9°c (degrees celsius), and the maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 23°c (degrees celsius).
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:44 IST, January 3rd 2025