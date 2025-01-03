Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:59 IST, January 3rd 2025

Weather Update: Delhi, Gurugram, Noida Wake Up to Dense Fog, Chill | LIVE

Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi, Gurugram, Noida Wake Up to Dense Fog | Image: Republic

  • Today’s minimum temperature in Noida is recorded at 9°c (degrees celsius), and the maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 24°c (degrees celsius). 
  • Throughout the day, the temperature is likely to be around 9°c (degrees celsius). 
  • The wind will blow at the speed of 3.64, and with the gust of 5.36, it will blow at 311 degrees.
  • The sun will rise at around 07:13 AM in the morning, and around 05:35 PM, it will set in the evening. 
  • Here are the Live Updates
     

2 Killed, 18 Injured After Plane Crashes Into Commercial Building in California
Tripura Govt Prioritizes Quality Education for Children From All Sections: CM Saha
Tripura Govt Takes Initiatives to Preserve Folk Culture, Uplift Scheduled Castes: CM Saha
07:44 IST, January 3rd 2025

2 Killed, 18 Injured After Plane Crashes Into Commercial Building in California

A plane crashed into a commercial building in California killing 2 and injuring 18 people. 
 

07:41 IST, January 3rd 2025

Tripura Govt Prioritizes Quality Education for Children From All Sections: CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that his government has given special priority to the development of the education infrastructure and is working to provide quality education to children from all sections of society.
 

07:40 IST, January 3rd 2025

Tripura Govt Takes Initiatives to Preserve Folk Culture, Uplift Scheduled Castes: CM Saha

The Tripura government is actively implementing various measures to preserve folk culture and ensure the comprehensive development of Scheduled Caste communities, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday.
 

06:58 IST, January 3rd 2025

People With Leftist Mindset Suffering From Sanatan Dharma Phobia: Tehseen Poonawalla on Kerala CM's Remarks

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla has slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged remarks against Sanatan Dharma, saying that the people with a leftist mindset are suffering from a ‘mental disease’ of Sanatan Dharma phobia.
 

06:57 IST, January 3rd 2025

PM Modi to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects in Delhi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, at around 12:10 PM, on Friday (January 3). At around 12:45 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi.
 

06:54 IST, January 3rd 2025

Weather Update of Delhi and Noida

Today’s minimum temperature in Noida is recorded at 9°c (degrees celsius), and the maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 24°c (degrees celsius). Throughout the day, the temperature is likely to hover around 9°c (degrees celsius). Today’s minimum temperature in Delhi is recorded at 9°c (degrees celsius), and the maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 23°c (degrees celsius). 
 

Updated 07:44 IST, January 3rd 2025

