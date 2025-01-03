Weather Update: Delhi, Gurugram, Noida Wake Up to Dense Fog, Chill | LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, at around 12:10 PM, on Friday (January 3). At around 12:45 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi.

