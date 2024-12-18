Published 15:59 IST, December 18th 2024
BREAKING: NIA Carries Out Searches in Kishtwar
Reported by: Digital Desk
NIA teams are carrying out searches in Kishtwar district of Jammu.Raids in connection with case by NIA in Eastern India, details of which are yet to be shared by NIA
Updated 15:59 IST, December 18th 2024