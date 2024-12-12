No NRC, No Aadhar Card: Assam CM Himanta Announces Stricter Rules To Obtain Document

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that individuals in the state must register with the National Register of Citizens in order to obtain an Aadhar card.

Addressing the media persons, Chief Minister Sarma said the decision in this regard has been made by the Assam government on Wednesday.

“If the applicant's name is not there in the NRC, he/she will not get an Aadhaar card,” Chief Minister said.

‘Need NRC-Like Document to Differentiate Between Indians and Infiltrators’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there is a need to prepare an NRC (National Register of Citizens) like document to differentiate Indians and infiltrators.

"I desire that NRC-type documents should be prepared so that we can easily differentiate who are Indians and who are infiltrators," Sarma added.

‘Mamata Govt Not Cooperating In Stopping Infiltration’

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Assam and Tripura are implementing the technological interventions introduced by the Centre for border management, while the West Bengal government is not cooperating in controlling the infiltration.

"The government of India has introduced technological interventions in Assam and Tripura. But, the West Bengal government is not fully cooperating. If Bengal cooperates, we can stop infiltration," CM Sarma said.

‘Hope Peace Is Restored In Bangladesh’

On the alleged attack on Hindu community in Bangladesh, Chief Minister Sarma said, “It is very unfortunate and a matter of concern. But, I am hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely take some steps at diplomatic level for the protection of the Hindu people in Bangladesh.”

He said the Prime Minister had recently sent Foreign secretary to Bangladesh and hoped that peace would be restored in the country with the efforts made by the PM in a diplomatic way.