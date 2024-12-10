Search icon
  • Why Opposition Has Moved No-Confidence Motion Against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Published 13:04 IST, December 10th 2024

Why Opposition Has Moved No-Confidence Motion Against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, alleging 'partisan' in the House.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jagdeep Dhankhar and LoP Mallikarjun Kharge | Image: Sansad TV

New Delhi: The Opposition on Tuesday (December 9) moved a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, alleging 'partisan' in the House.

The opposition has managed to collect 75 signatures, including from the Congress, RJD, TMC , CPI, CPI-M, JMM, AAP, DMK as per reports.

Meanwhile, both houses of the parliament -the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha- have been adjourned till Wednesday during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament which is currently in its third week of functioning.

These adjournments come after huge disruptions in the proceedings in both houses by the opposition demanding discussion on several national topics.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra argued saying, "We try, every day to have a discussion, but they don't want to have a discussion...that is why they get the House adjourned through any reason."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) MPs accused rivals of not allowing the Parliament to function as per the rules.

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh slammed Congress for playing foul. He said,  "Why are they not clarifying George Soros' connection with Sonia Gandhi ? They are not letting the House run..."

'Had No Option': INDI Formally Submits No-Confidence Motion

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a post on X, Jairam Ramesh confirmed that the INDI alliance has submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "ALL parties belonging to the INDIA group have had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the learned Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for the extremely partisan manner in which he has been conducting the proceedings of the Council of States. It has been a very painful decision  for the INDIA parties to take, but in the interests of parliamentary democracy they have had to take this step."

"The motion has just been submitted to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha," he added.

According to sources, the parties moved the motion under Article 67 (B) of the Constitution, which states, "Vice-President may be removed from his office by a resolution of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) passed by a majority of all the then members of the Council and agreed to by the House of the People; but no resolution for the purpose of this clause shall be moved unless at least fourteen days' notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution."

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:06 IST, December 10th 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sonia Gandhi BJP TMC

