Over 100 Indian Migrants Deported from US on Trump's Orders, Land in Amritsar

New Delhi: A US military carrying 104 deported Indians landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport here on Wednesday afternoon following President Donald Trump's crackdown against illegal immigrants.

The flight landed at 1:55 pm, sources stated.

Of the 104, 30 of the deportees are from Punjab , 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat , three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, PTI reported citing sources.

This becomes the first batch of illegal Indian immigrants to have been deported by the US government.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Firmly Opposed to Illegal Immigration: MEA

Amid US President Donald Trump's illegal immigration crackdown, India reiterated its stance against "illegal immigration," saying, "India is firmly opposed to illegal migration, especially as it is also linked to other forms of organized crime. As part of India-US cooperation on migration and mobility, both sides are engaged in a process to deter illegal migration, while also creating more avenues for legal migration from India to the US. We are keen to continuing this cooperation. At the same time, Government of India would need to do the required verification, including of nationality, of the concerned individuals, before they are deported to India. Any talk of numbers at this stage is premature. But I do want to emphasize that cooperation between India and the US is strong and effective in this domain. This will be evident in times to come.

Trump Bans Illegal Immigration, Orders Mass Deportations on Day 1 as US President

President Donald Trump rolled out a blueprint to beef up security at the southern border in a series of executive orders that began taking effect soon after his inauguration Monday, making good on his defining political promise to crack down on immigration and marking another wild swing in White House policy on the divisive issue.

Some of the orders revive priorities from his first administration that his predecessor had rolled back, including forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico and finishing the border wall. Others launched sweeping new strategies, like an effort to end automatic citizenship for anyone born in America and end use of a Biden-era app used by nearly a million migrants to enter America.

But in a concrete sign of how the changes quickly played out, migrants who had appointments to enter the U.S. using the CBP One app saw them canceled minutes after Trump was sworn in, and Mexico agreed to allow people seeking US asylum to remain south of the American border while awaiting their court cases.

“I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places in which they came,” Trump said in his inauguration speech to thunderous applause.